Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Ivan Toney penalty and Mathias Jensen finish secures home win

Brentford extended their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League after a routine 2-0 home with over Bournemouth moved them above Liverpool into eighth.

Ivan Toney notched his 21st successful spot-kick from 21 attempts to put the hosts in front after the returning striker was brought down inside the box by Marcos Senesi.

Mathias Jensen then met Josh Dasilva's cross to measure a finish beyond Neto - his first goal since the 4-0 win over Manchester United back in August - as Brentford eased to a routine victory which moves them onto 29 points from 19 games.

Thomas Frank's side are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, winning four of their last five, as Saturday Night Football went according to the form book.

Bournemouth sit in 17th place, a point outside the relegation zone, after an eighth Premier League defeat in nine games and still without a goal since the top flight returned following the World Cup.

More to follow...

Player ratings Brentford: Raya (7), Ajer (6), Pinnock (7), Mee (7), Dasilva (8), Jensen (7), Norgaard (6), Janelt (6), Toney (7), Mbeumo (7), Wissa (6).



Subs: Schade (n/a), Jorgensen (n/a), Lewis-Potter (n/a), Damsgaard (n/a), Roerslev (n/a)



Bournemouth: Neto (6), Stacey (6), Mepham (6), Senesi (5), Kelly (5), Christie (6), Cook (5), Lerma (6), Anthony (6), Moore (5), Billing (4).



Subs: Rothwell (n/a), Dembele (7), Pearson (5).



Man of the match: Josh Dasilva.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ivan Toney wins and converts penalty to put Brentford in the lead against Bournemouth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mathias Jensen calmly doubles Brentford's lead against Bournemouth

Brentford's next game is a Premier League clash at home to Leeds on Sunday, January 22, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 2pm.

Leeds United

Brentford Sunday 22nd January 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Bournemouth's next outing is a crucial Premier League fixture at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.