Brentford vs Bournemouth. Premier League.

Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,031.

Brentford 2

  • I Toney (39th minute pen)
  • M Jensen (75th minute)

Bournemouth 0

    Brentford 2-0 Bournemouth: Ivan Toney penalty and Mathias Jensen finish secures home win

    Match report as goals in either half from Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen secure home win for Brentford to increase Bournemouth's relegation fears; Bees rise above Liverpool into eighth place; Gary O'Neil's side suffer eighth Premier League defeat in nine games

    Ben Grounds

    @Ben_Islington

    Saturday 14 January 2023 19:31, UK

    Ivan Toney puts Brentford ahead from the penalty spot
    Image: Ivan Toney puts Brentford ahead from the penalty spot

    Brentford extended their longest unbeaten run in the Premier League after a routine 2-0 home with over Bournemouth moved them above Liverpool into eighth. 

    Ivan Toney notched his 21st successful spot-kick from 21 attempts to put the hosts in front after the returning striker was brought down inside the box by Marcos Senesi.

    Mathias Jensen then met Josh Dasilva's cross to measure a finish beyond Neto - his first goal since the 4-0 win over Manchester United back in August - as Brentford eased to a routine victory which moves them onto 29 points from 19 games.

    Thomas Frank's side are now unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games, winning four of their last five, as Saturday Night Football went according to the form book.

    Bournemouth sit in 17th place, a point outside the relegation zone, after an eighth Premier League defeat in nine games and still without a goal since the top flight returned following the World Cup.

    More to follow...

    Player ratings

    Brentford: Raya (7), Ajer (6), Pinnock (7), Mee (7), Dasilva (8), Jensen (7), Norgaard (6), Janelt (6), Toney (7), Mbeumo (7), Wissa (6).

    Subs: Schade (n/a), Jorgensen (n/a), Lewis-Potter (n/a), Damsgaard (n/a), Roerslev (n/a)

    Bournemouth: Neto (6), Stacey (6), Mepham (6), Senesi (5), Kelly (5), Christie (6), Cook (5), Lerma (6), Anthony (6), Moore (5), Billing (4).

    Subs: Rothwell (n/a), Dembele (7), Pearson (5).

    Man of the match: Josh Dasilva.

    Ivan Toney wins and converts penalty to put Brentford in the lead against Bournemouth.

    Mathias Jensen calmly doubles Brentford's lead against Bournemouth

    What's next?

    Brentford's next game is a Premier League clash at home to Leeds on Sunday, January 22, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 2pm.

    Bournemouth's next outing is a crucial Premier League fixture at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.

