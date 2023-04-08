Brentford 1-2 Newcastle: Alexander Isak scores winner to complete Toon comeback and boost top-four hopes

Brentford vs Newcastle United. Premier League.
Gtech Community StadiumAttendance17,107.
Report and free match highlights as Newcastle came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium; Ivan Toney's penalty gave the Bees the lead after he missed for the first time since 2018; a David Raya own goal and one from Alexander Isak sealed victory for Magpies
Saturday 8 April 2023 17:23, UK
Newcastle produced a clinical second-half performance to come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Thomas Frank's team could have been three up at the break following a fast start, yet they only led 1-0 at half-time - thanks to Ivan Toney's second penalty of the day - after the striker first saw a goal ruled out for offside by VAR and then missed from the spot for the first time since 2018.
Newcastle rallied after the restart and turned the game with two goals in six minutes, courtesy of Alexander Isak and David Raya's unfortunate own goal.
As a result of their fifth straight Premier League win, the Magpies went back third, level on points with Manchester United, though with a vastly-superior goal difference. Brentford, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five league games, which will not help their outside chances of European qualification.
Brentford had been beaten 1-0 by Manchester United on Wednesday and never really got going during what was a largely defence-first display at Old Trafford. It was clear from the first whistle they wanted to put that right on home soil.
The Bees sprung out of the traps, won their first corner within two minutes and thought they had the lead inside 10, when Toney touched in from close-range after Nick Pope had clawed Jansson's header off the line. VAR, however, intervened and the 'goal' was ruled out, with Toney having strayed offside in the build-up.
Brentford: Raya (6), Hickey (6), Jansson (6), Pinnock (6), Mee (5), Henry (6), Dasilva (5), Norgaard (5), Jensen (6), Toney (7), Schade (6)
Subs: Zanka (6), Mbeumo (n/a), Baptiste (n/a), Janelt (n/a), Wissa (n/a)
Newcastle: Pope (8), Trippier (7), Schar (6), Botman (7), Burn (7), Longstaff (5), Guimaraes (7), Willock (6), Murphy (5), Isak (8), Joelinton (7)
Subs: Wilson (7), Gordon (6), Lascelles (n/a), Anderson (n/a), Ritchie (n/a)
Player of the match: Alexander Isak.
Newcastle succeeding in pinning them back for a period, until Kevin Schade showed his electric pace to burst into the area, where he was wiped out by Sven Botman. Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot, but for the first time in his Brentford career, Toney was denied by Pope, who smothered an uncharacteristically tame delivery.
VAR was called into action for a second time before the break, with Kavanagh heading to the pitchside monitor after Rico Henry was caught in the face by Isak's high boot. There appeared to be an element of hesitation in Toney's decision as to whether he should take it, but he did - and this time, he made no mistake.
Howe introduced Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson at the break and there was almost immediately more intensity from Newcastle going forward. With 54 minutes on the clock, they levelled when Joelinton was allowed time to dance into the box to pick his spot and hit a shot that struck Raya and nestled into the net.
Just after the hour, the comeback was complete as Wilson squared for Isak, who took advantage of the little pressure placed upon him to curl a sumptuous effort past Raya - and it could have been three within moments, had VAR not spotted Wilson's handball as he brought down a corner and fired home.
That decision appeared to spur Brentford on to try and force an equaliser at the least and they came relatively close when Pope kept out a close-range Toney header, but they had little else to show as they fell to a second straight defeat.
Brentford visit Wolves in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday April 15. Kick-off 3pm.
Newcastle's push for the top-four continues at Aston Villa next Saturday, Kick-off 12.30pm.
April 15: Wolves (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
April 22: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
April 26: Chelsea (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
April 29: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 6: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 13: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 28: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
April 15: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
April 23: Tottenham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
April 27: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
April 30: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
May 7: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 13: Leeds (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Leicester (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 28: Chelsea (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm