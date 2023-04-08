Brentford 1-2 Newcastle: Alexander Isak scores winner to complete Toon comeback and boost top-four hopes

Newcastle produced a clinical second-half performance to come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Thomas Frank's team could have been three up at the break following a fast start, yet they only led 1-0 at half-time - thanks to Ivan Toney's second penalty of the day - after the striker first saw a goal ruled out for offside by VAR and then missed from the spot for the first time since 2018.

Newcastle rallied after the restart and turned the game with two goals in six minutes, courtesy of Alexander Isak and David Raya's unfortunate own goal.

Image: Alexander Isak celebrates after putting Newcastle 2-1 up

As a result of their fifth straight Premier League win, the Magpies went back third, level on points with Manchester United, though with a vastly-superior goal difference. Brentford, meanwhile, have won just one of their last five league games, which will not help their outside chances of European qualification.

How Brentford were undone by clinical Toon

Brentford had been beaten 1-0 by Manchester United on Wednesday and never really got going during what was a largely defence-first display at Old Trafford. It was clear from the first whistle they wanted to put that right on home soil.

The Bees sprung out of the traps, won their first corner within two minutes and thought they had the lead inside 10, when Toney touched in from close-range after Nick Pope had clawed Jansson's header off the line. VAR, however, intervened and the 'goal' was ruled out, with Toney having strayed offside in the build-up.

Player ratings Brentford: Raya (6), Hickey (6), Jansson (6), Pinnock (6), Mee (5), Henry (6), Dasilva (5), Norgaard (5), Jensen (6), Toney (7), Schade (6)



Subs: Zanka (6), Mbeumo (n/a), Baptiste (n/a), Janelt (n/a), Wissa (n/a)



Newcastle: Pope (8), Trippier (7), Schar (6), Botman (7), Burn (7), Longstaff (5), Guimaraes (7), Willock (6), Murphy (5), Isak (8), Joelinton (7)



Subs: Wilson (7), Gordon (6), Lascelles (n/a), Anderson (n/a), Ritchie (n/a)



Player of the match: Alexander Isak.

Newcastle succeeding in pinning them back for a period, until Kevin Schade showed his electric pace to burst into the area, where he was wiped out by Sven Botman. Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot, but for the first time in his Brentford career, Toney was denied by Pope, who smothered an uncharacteristically tame delivery.

VAR was called into action for a second time before the break, with Kavanagh heading to the pitchside monitor after Rico Henry was caught in the face by Isak's high boot. There appeared to be an element of hesitation in Toney's decision as to whether he should take it, but he did - and this time, he made no mistake.

Team news Thomas Frank made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Manchester United in midweek, as Aaron Hickey replaced Mads Roerslev at right wing-back, Josh Dasilva came in for Mikkel Damsgaard in midfield and Kevin Schade started in attack ahead of Bryan Mbeumo.

Following the 5-1 midweek win at West Ham, Callum Wilson - who scored two - was replaced by Alexander Isak, while Joe Willock returned in place of Allan Saint-Maximin, who was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Howe introduced Anthony Gordon and Callum Wilson at the break and there was almost immediately more intensity from Newcastle going forward. With 54 minutes on the clock, they levelled when Joelinton was allowed time to dance into the box to pick his spot and hit a shot that struck Raya and nestled into the net.

Just after the hour, the comeback was complete as Wilson squared for Isak, who took advantage of the little pressure placed upon him to curl a sumptuous effort past Raya - and it could have been three within moments, had VAR not spotted Wilson's handball as he brought down a corner and fired home.

That decision appeared to spur Brentford on to try and force an equaliser at the least and they came relatively close when Pope kept out a close-range Toney header, but they had little else to show as they fell to a second straight defeat.

