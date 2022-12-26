Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane leads Spurs fightback as Antonio Conte's side come back from two down in dramatic encounter

Harry Kane and Ivan Toney both scored after a difficult few weeks for the pair as Brentford and Tottenham shared the points in a dramatic 2-2 thriller to welcome back Premier League football after the World Cup.

Kane led the Spurs fightback from 2-0 down in his first match since his World Cup quarter-final penalty miss for England, heading home from close range before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed the comeback as Antonio Conte's side scored twice in six minutes.

Vitaly Janelt had made Spurs pay for another slow start by putting the hosts in front on 15 minutes, while Toney - playing in his first game since his FA charge for 262 alleged betting breaches - doubled the Bees' advantage just after half-time.

But there was VAR controversy before Brentford's second goal as Kane was denied what looked like a clear spot kick for a hug by Ben Mee, who had two hands on the Spurs forward.

A frantic final 10 minutes saw Kane hit the bar and Toney miss from six yards out as Premier League football reminded fans of its drama and value just 90 minutes into its return.

More to follow...