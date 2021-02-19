Brighton vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to return to the squad for the home game against Crystal Palace.
Iran forward Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) has been sidelined since the FA Cup win against Newport last month and has missed the last nine matches.
Adam Webster is unlikely to feature after sustaining a hamstring injury in the recent draw at Burnley and fellow defender Tariq Lamptey, sidelined since December with a similar problem, is definitely out.
Florin Andone is working his way back from a serious knee injury and Solly March had knee surgery earlier this month.
Crystal Palace's injury crisis has shown no signs of abating, with boss Roy Hodgson admitting two further players picked up a knock against Burnley at the weekend.
However, in a slight boost for the Eagles, James McCarthy returned to training on Thursday, having not featured since January 30.
Wilfried Zaha continues to struggle with the hamstring injury he sustained against Newcastle, and Hodgson would not be drawn on a return date for the talismanic forward.
How to follow
Brighton vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Jones knows prediction
If Crystal Palace continue to play with the same lacklustre attitude on show in their last two defeats at Leeds and at home to Burnley, then Fulham might have a chance of chasing them down in the relegation battle. They are seemingly meandering towards the end of the season where Roy Hodgson is out of contract and a change in the dugout is most probably afoot. It's not an ideal scenario if they are to be dragged into the scrap. Will the players be motivated?
Brighton, meanwhile, are a club heading in the opposite direction under Graham Potter. Yes, cricket score scorelines aren't going to be racked up in their favour but their process with and without the ball can make them a potential force in this league if players continue to improve. With Wilfried Zaha still in the treatment room, beleaguered Palace may struggle to live with Brighton's classy approach.
Somehow Palace walked away with a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture despite having just one shot on goal during the 90 minutes compared to Brighton's 20. It's very difficult to see how Hodgson's boys are going to trouble a defence that has conceded just two goals in their last seven matches. Home win.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0
BETTING ANGLE: Brighton to win to nil (7/4 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Brighton have kept just one clean sheet in their seven Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W2 D3 L2), with that coming in a goalless draw in their first such meeting in November 2017.
- Crystal Palace have won three of their last six away league games against Brighton (D1 L2), as many as they had in their previous 35 such visits (D10 L22).
- Brighton have never won a Premier League game on a Monday (D6 L2) - only Hull City (10) have played more games on this day of the week without ever winning in the competition's history.
- Crystal Palace are without a win in each of their last nine Premier League games played on a Monday (D2 L7), since beating Arsenal in April 2017 (3-0).
- Brighton and Hove Albion (W3 D3) have gone unbeaten in six consecutive top-flight games for the first time since a run of eight ending in November 1981. The Seagulls have kept as many clean sheets in this current six-game run (5) as they did in their previous 25 Premier League matches.
- Crystal Palace have lost 18 of their last 20 Premier League games in which Wilfried Zaha hasn't played, with the Eagles failing to score in 16 of those 18 defeats.
- Crystal Palace have failed to score in a higher share of their away games in the Premier League this season (58% - 7 of 12) than they have in any other campaign in the competition's history.
- Brighton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home Premier League games - they have never registered four home shutouts in a row in the top-flight.
- Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha has scored more goals in all competitions against Brighton than he has versus any other opponent in his English club career (7) - however, the Eagles could be without him owing to injury.
- Robert Sánchez has kept a clean sheet in 46% of his 13 Premier League games for Brighton (6 of 13), while former goalkeeper Mat Ryan registered just two shutouts in 11 PL games for the Seagulls this term (18%).