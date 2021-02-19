Brighton vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh is hoping to return to the squad for the home game against Crystal Palace.

Iran forward Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) has been sidelined since the FA Cup win against Newport last month and has missed the last nine matches.

Adam Webster is unlikely to feature after sustaining a hamstring injury in the recent draw at Burnley and fellow defender Tariq Lamptey, sidelined since December with a similar problem, is definitely out.

Florin Andone is working his way back from a serious knee injury and Solly March had knee surgery earlier this month.

Crystal Palace's injury crisis has shown no signs of abating, with boss Roy Hodgson admitting two further players picked up a knock against Burnley at the weekend.

However, in a slight boost for the Eagles, James McCarthy returned to training on Thursday, having not featured since January 30.

Wilfried Zaha continues to struggle with the hamstring injury he sustained against Newcastle, and Hodgson would not be drawn on a return date for the talismanic forward.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Monday 22nd February 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

If Crystal Palace continue to play with the same lacklustre attitude on show in their last two defeats at Leeds and at home to Burnley, then Fulham might have a chance of chasing them down in the relegation battle. They are seemingly meandering towards the end of the season where Roy Hodgson is out of contract and a change in the dugout is most probably afoot. It's not an ideal scenario if they are to be dragged into the scrap. Will the players be motivated?

Brighton, meanwhile, are a club heading in the opposite direction under Graham Potter. Yes, cricket score scorelines aren't going to be racked up in their favour but their process with and without the ball can make them a potential force in this league if players continue to improve. With Wilfried Zaha still in the treatment room, beleaguered Palace may struggle to live with Brighton's classy approach.

Somehow Palace walked away with a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture despite having just one shot on goal during the 90 minutes compared to Brighton's 20. It's very difficult to see how Hodgson's boys are going to trouble a defence that has conceded just two goals in their last seven matches. Home win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Brighton to win to nil (7/4 with Sky Bet)

