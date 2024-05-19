Brighton 0-2 Manchester United: Erik ten Hag’s side record worst Premier League finish despite victory

Manchester United recorded their worst finishing position in Premier League history despite ruining Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi’s final match with a 2-0 victory.

United finished outside of the European places in eighth, their lowest position since 1990, but can still qualify for Europe should they beat champions Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Newcastle won 4-2 at Brentford to secure seventh on goal difference, rendering United's result meaningless in the race for the top seven as they delivered a typically mixed performance on the south coast.

De Zerbi was given a rousing ovation before and after the match which Brighton dominated for an hour, missing chance after chance, with their best falling to Joao Pedro in the second half who saw his effort cleared off the line by Casemiro.

United then scored out of nothing with Casemiro's long ball forward not dealt with by the Brighton defence, allowing Diogo Dalot to finish before substitute Rasmus Hojlund wrapped up the victory.

Player ratings: Brighton: Steele (5), Gross (6), Webster (6), Igor (5), Barco (5), Baleba (6), Moder (6), Adingra (6), Lallana (6), Pedro (6), Welbeck (6).



Subs: Enciso (6), Fati (n/a), Gilmour (n/a), Lamptey (n/a)



Man Utd: Onana (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Casemiro (7), Martinez (6), Dalot (8), Mainoo (6), Amrabat (5), McTominay (6), Diallo (6), Garnacho (6), Fernandes (6).



Subs: Evans (6), Hojlund (7), Varane (6), Eriksen (6), Rashford (6)



Player of the Match: Diogo Dalot

How Man Utd snatched victory at Brighton

Image: Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring Manchester United's second goal at Brighton

Brighton controlled the first half with young full-back Valentin Barco afforded too much space down the United right and ghosted past Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the box, but saw his shot saved by Andre Onana.

Adam Webster was a threat with three efforts from set pieces in the first-half seeing his best chance deflected over by Lisandro Martinez just yards from the goalline moments after Scott McTominay had fired over the visitors' only chance on a rare counter-attack.

Team news: Roberto De Zerbi made six changes to his final Brighton team with Jason Steele, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba and Valentin Barco coming into the starting XI.

Lisandro Martinez came into the Manchester United line-up for Jonny Evans, the only change from their 3-2 win over Newcastle.

Newcastle scored three times at Brentford in 17 first-half minutes to all but secure seventh place as United toiled in the heat with Joao Pedro dragging a shot wide when well-placed in the area.

United passed the ball far too slowly when in possession and were fortunate again at the start of the second half when Casemiro managed to clear Pedro's effort off the line and Adam Lallana's follow-up was deflected over.

Lallana was given a standing ovation when he was subbed off on his last appearance for Brighton while Ten Hag removed Bruno Fernandes and Martinez with an eye on next weekend.

Image: Sofyan Amrabat vies with Pascal Gross

United gradually improved with Amad Diallo firing over from outside the area before Dalot raced in behind the Brighton defence to fire past Jason Steele.

Ten Hag's substitutes Christian Eriksen and Hojlund then combined to secure the victory in front of the travelling United supporters.

