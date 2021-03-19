Brighton vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Brighton could have Dan Burn and Aaron Connolly available for the visit of Newcastle.

Defender Burn went off against Southampton last weekend as a precaution with a hamstring issue and striker Connolly is back in training after a cracked rib.

Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Adam Webster are still out injured.

Newcastle striker Miguel Almiron could make the squad after returning to training this week.

The Paraguay international has missed the last two games with a knee injury and will be assessed as head coach Steve Bruce considers his options.

Fellow frontman Callum Wilson (hamstring) is also back on the grass, but the game will come too soon for both he and Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), while defender Fabian Schar continues his recovery from a knee problem.

How to follow

Brighton vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United Saturday 20th March 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Opta stats

Brighton are unbeaten in all seven of their Premier League meetings with Newcastle (W3 D4) - only against West Ham have they played as many in the competition without ever suffering defeat.

Newcastle have faced Brighton more often without victory than they have any other side in the Premier League (7 - D4 L3). The Magpies have only scored one goal in their seven games against the Seagulls.

Brighton won the reverse fixture against Newcastle 3-0 at St James' Park, with those three goals accounting for 43% (3/7) of the total goals scored in this fixture in the Premier League (7 games).

Brighton are looking to secure their first league double over Newcastle since the 1978-79 campaign in the second tier.

Brighton earned their first win in six Premier League games at Southampton last time out. However, at home the Seagulls have picked up just one victory in their last 18 Premier League matches (D8 L9), beating Spurs 1-0 in January.

Since the turn of the year, only Southampton (7) have picked up fewer points in the Premier League than Newcastle (9), with the Magpies losing eight of their 13 games so far this year (W3 D2).

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports News' Elliot Cook and Keith Downie join Peter Smith to look ahead to a crucial clash in the battle against relegation, which sees Brighton host Newcastle on Saturday night. From analysis of what's gone wrong this season, to tactics for this clash, and what defeat would mean for both managers, we have the ultimate lowdown on this pivotal game.

We also have the latest on Arsenal, following their progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and ask Sky Sports football journalist Ron Walker whether West Ham can topple their London rivals.

Plus, Sky Sports football journalist Charlotte Marsh reacts to Tottenham's disastrous defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and discusses whether Jose Mourinho's side can salvage their season domestically, starting with a tricky trip to Aston Villa.

