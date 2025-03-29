Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest (3-4 on pens): Forest book FA Cup semi-final date after penalty shoot-out win

Matz Sels was the Nottingham Forest hero as he saved two penalties in the shoot-out to beat Brighton and reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

After 120 minutes of stalemate at the Amex, where the jeopardy of knockout football took over, Sels proved decisive as he saved from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez to send Forest to Wembley.

It will be their first FA Cup semi-final appearance for 34 years since reaching the final in 1991 where they lost 2-1 to Tottenham.

Ryan Yates dispatched the winning spot-kick, meaning Forest have won their last three FA Cup ties via penalties, and sparked jubilant scenes as Forest's amazing season under Nuno Espirito Santo now has a genuine chance of landing them some silverware in an open-looking FA Cup.

The penalty drama was reward for those that sat through the 120 minutes of the stalest of stalemates. Brighton played with fear, perhaps mentally vulnerable courtesy of the last meeting where Forest won 7-0 win in last month's Premier League fixture.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (7), Hinshelwood (5), Van Hecke (6), Webster (6), Estupinan (6), Baleba (7), Ayari (6), Minteh (6), Rutter (6), Mitoma (6), Welbeck (6)



Subs: Joao Pedro (7), Gomez (5), Gruda (6), Dunk (7)



Nottingham Forest: Sels (9), Murillo (8), Milenkovic (8), Danilo (6), Aina (8), Williams (7), Anderson (7), Yates (7), Domiguez (8), Gibbs-White (7), Awoniyi (7)



Subs: Elanga (7), Hudson-Odoi (7), Morata (7), Jota (7)



Player of the Match: Matz Sels

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga came on after an hour to liven things up for Forest, and within three minutes Forest had been awarded a penalty. Kaoru Mitoma slid in on Elliot Anderson, catching the midfielder's foot with his elbow and bringing him down.

Referee Peter Bankes pointed to the spot but then overturned his decision after a look at the pitchside monitor, deciding there was insufficient contact.

Team news Fabian Hurzeler made two changes from Brighton's last game with Manchester City with Danny Welbeck and Yasin Ayari handed starts.

Chris Wood missed out with a hip injury and was replaced in the starting lineup by Taiwo Awoniyi whilst Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi were named on the bench.

Extra-time came and went with a header from Gomez pushed over by Sels the closest anyone came to forcing a winner.

In the shoot-out Sels saved from Hinshelwood, and although Williams blazed over, the visiting 'keeper blocked from Gomez before skipper Yates sent the away end wild.

Third in the Premier League and just two games away from winning a major trophy. What a season they are having.

Sels: We needed the luck of penalties

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels told the BBC:

"We are going to Wembley. I'm happy for the team and the supporters. In penalty shoot-outs, you always need luck, but most went well for me so I'm really happy, but we need to continue the performance.

"We kept a clean sheet and didn't give away a lot of opportunities. So lucky but now, Tuesday, we have a big game."

Nuno: Credit to the players

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo:

"Good goalkeeping but also good shooting. The third time and it's the first penalty we missed in all the shoot-outs.

"It's credit to the players. And of course fantastic goalkeeping.

"It means a lot, it's a huge moment for our club and on our journey.

"It's a huge competition, the FA Cup. We are delighted."

Hurzeler: Brighton 'must show a reaction'

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler:

"I take responsibility. In the end they had a great goalkeeper and in the end we weren't able to win this game.

"I think in the 90 minutes we didn't do enough to win this game. In extra-time we did enough. Then we had some big chances and we weren't able to score.

"The main thing now is to show a reaction.

"To be disappointed today and tomorrow, keep the heads up and show a reaction and prove we are able to stick together as a team."

When are the FA Cup semi-finals - and when is the draw?

The FA Cup semi-finals will take place on the weekend of 26/27 April at Wembley Stadium, with the draw for the final four made on Sunday afternoon after Preston vs Aston Villa.