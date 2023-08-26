Brighton 1-3 West Ham: Hammers end day top of the Premier League after impressive win

West Ham surged to the top of the Premier League with a tactically astute 3-1 victory over Brighton, whose winning start to the season went up in smoke.

Fresh from a 3-1 win over Chelsea, the Hammers played with the perfect mix of defensive resolution and attacking guile to cause an upset on the south coast. James Ward-Prowse got them up and running after an error from Aaron Webster before Jarrod Bowen doubled the lead with a mesmerising counter-attack goal.

The bulldozing Michail Antonio added a third before Pascal Gross gave Roberto De Zerbi's previously perfect side a sniff of a comeback but David Moyes' men stood firm under pressure with Alphonse Areola making nine saves in total.

The victory leaves them top of the Premier League - above Tottenham on goals scored - for just the eighth day in their history.

Player ratings Brighton: Verbruggen (6), Webster (3), Dunk (6), Estupinan (7), Milner (5), Gilmour (5), Gross (7), Welbeck (6), March (6), Mitoma (6), Ferguson (6)



Subs: Joao Pedro (7), Lallana (6), Adingra (6), Veltman (6)



West Ham: Areola (9), Coufal (7), Zouma (7), Ogbonna (7), Emerson (7), Ward-Prowse (8), Alvarez (8), Soucek (7), Paqueta (7), Bowen (8), Antonio (9)



Subs: Benrahma (8), Ings (7), Fornals (7), Kehrer (7)



Player of the match: Michail Antonio

How Hammers rocked Brighton…

West Ham suffered a 4-0 reverse in this fixture last season - a performance that Declan Rice called "demoralising" and one that left Moyes seemingly on the brink of losing his job.

But five months can be a long time in football and Moyes arrived with a team full of confidence and having landed a European trophy in the summer. Rice has gone, but the Hammers have used the funds wisely to recruit Ward-Prowse who added a goal to his tally after grabbing two assists on his debut in the win over Chelsea.

Antonio caused the error down the flank by the shaky Webster and his pass was gobbled up at the second attempt by Ward-Prowse.

Brighton, so fluid and devastating in attack in their first two games, were continually repelled by West Ham's strong structure as frustration crept in during the first half.

Evan Ferguson set the tone for the second half by drawing a fine save out of Areola but West Ham were always a massive threat in transition and edged two goals clear on 58 minutes - in mesmerizing fashion. Bowen sprinted 82 yards to join a counter-attack led by Said Benrahma down the left and collected his epic cross-field ball with a cute touch before rolling the finish into the far corner.

Brighton's balance between defence and attack remained exposed and Antonio wrapped up the points for the Hammers six minutes later. His pace and power was too much for Webster again - and he produced a crisp finish into the far corner to leave the Hammers in dreamland.

Image: Michail Antonio celebrates with team-mates Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta after scoring West Ham's third

Brighton, who enjoyed 79 per cent possession in the match but didn't hit their usual levels of chance creation, did come on strong in the closing stages. Gross pinged a fine finish home with 10 minutes remaining to lift the crowd but Areola stood firm, making saves from Lewis Dunk and Ferguson whilst Danny Ings also had to be alert to clear one off the line.

At full-time, chants of, 'Champions of Europe we know what we are', rang out among the away fans, who could also celebrate ending the day top of the pile.

Opta stats: No passes, no problem

West Ham completed just 31 passes in the first half of this match - since Opta records began (2003-04), the only team to have fewer in the first half of a Premier League game are Watford vs Portsmouth in November 2006 (30).

West Ham will end the night top of the Premier League for the first time since August 28th, 2021. It's only the 13th night that manager David Moyes has ended at the top of the top-flight (four with Everton, two with Man Utd, seven with West Ham).

West Ham had just 21.5 per cent possession in this match but won 3-1 - since 2003-04, that is the second-lowest possession figure by a team in a Premier League match in which that team scored three goals, ahead only of Newcastle vs Man City in May 2021 (18 per cent).

De Zerbi's 35 Premier League games in charge of Brighton have seen 123 goals scored (70 for, 53 against), an average of 3.51 per game. That's the highest average goals per game ratio of any Premier League manager to manage 30+ games.

