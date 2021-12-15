Brighton 0-1 Wolves: Graham Potter's side now 11 games without a win after Roman Saiss winner

Graham Potter bemoaned the Premier League's failure to postpone Brighton's match with Wolves due to a rise of Covid cases at the club after Romain Saiss' winner stretched the Seagulls' winless run to 11 games.

Saiss was on hand on 44 minutes to turn home a sumptuous pass from Ruben Neves to score Wolves' first goal since November 20. That proved enough against a timid Brighton attack that truly failed to test Jose Sa, especially in the second half when chasing the game.

Brighton even had 11 minutes of stoppage time to try and find an equaliser, with referee Tony Harrington's VAR technical equipment malfunction owing to a lengthy break in play, but their attacks fell flat.

Albion, who have not tasted glory since September 19, were without a host of key personnel having battled an injury and Covid-19 crisis, with Neal Maupay and Pascal Gross missing from the matchday squad.

Speaking after the game, Seagulls boss Potter revealed the club's efforts to have the match postponed were rejected by the Premier League, saying: "We asked the question, yes, because of our situation. You haven't really got time to be disappointed [with the decision], it was about preparing for the team, preparing for the game. That is my job."

Man of the Match: Ruben Neves

How Brighton were tamed by Wolves…

Wolves' preparations were disrupted in the warm-up with Rayan Ait-Nouri picking up a knock so Marcal started down the left for the visitors. It took Wolves a while to settle into their rhythm as Brighton were tactically very astute in their pressure to the extent that Bruno Lage's side could hardly get out of their half.

A further blow to their cause came when Hee-chan Hwang pulled a hamstring challenging Tariq Lamptey so Adama Traore was called for from the bench.

Team news Graham Potter made three changes from the draw at Southampton with Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay and Shane Duffy, who was suspended, dropping out. Maupay and Gross weren’t in the squad. In came Aaron Connolly, Solly March and Jakub Moder.

Bruno Lage completely refreshed his forward line in a bid to break a barren run in front of goal. Wolves forward Raul Jimenez was suspended after being sent off for two quickfire yellow cards during Saturday's loss at Manchester City, so Hwang Hee-chan starts up top. Also, Daniel Podence and Francisco Trincao came in with Adama Troare dropping to the bench.

Quality was in short supply in both attacks, summed up by Solly March's wayward finish when slid through by Leandro Trossard. In fact, the only true moment of quality from a dismal first half was provided by Ruben Neves for the opening goal just before the break.

One of many terrible near-post corners on the night was cleared out to Neves on the edge of the box and he produced a sublime chipped pass over Lamptey that Saiss finished with great skill into the far corner.

Brighton almost levelled in stoppage time of the first half. Trossard's effort from the edge of the area was palmed clear by Sa and somehow Enock Mwepu managed to spoon the rebound over the crossbar from three yards out.

It was expected that Wolves would sit on their lead after the break but they came out of the traps flying, hitting the woodwork twice within the first 10 minutes of the second half. Marcal was the first to test the crossbar as his overhit cross beat Robert Sanchez but came back off the frame before Saiss - full of confidence - rifled an effort off the foot of the post.

Image: Jakub Moder shows the strain after Brighton's defeat

Daniel Podence was the next man to go close for Wolves, racing through following a brilliant break from Traore but his finish was straight at Sanchez.

Brighton's play looked short on confidence in front of a frustrated home crowd with Neves and Joao Moutinho doing a fine job of protecting their back three.

Brighton had 11 minutes of stoppage time to try and find an equaliser after referee Harrington's VAR technical equipment malfunction midway through the half which owed to a lengthy break in play.

However, Wolves stood strong to repel some late set pieces where Sanchez had joined the attack. It was a deserving clean sheet and victory for Lage's organised outfit.

Opta stats

Brighton are without a win in any competition since beating Swansea in the League Cup back in September, whilst their now 11-game winless run in the Premier League (D8 L3) the Seagulls' longest wait for a top-flight victory in the club's history.

Only Wolves and Norwich (5 each) have failed to score in more different Premier League home games this season than Brighton (4), which is now just one fewer than they recorded in the whole of last season at the Amex (5).

Wolves have recorded back-to-back league wins over Brighton for the very first time, with this the 35th different encounter between the two sides.

Wolves have ended their three-game losing run in the Premier League in matches without Raúl Jiménez, with this their first such win since May, which also came against Brighton at home. They have however won just eight of their 29 league games without the Mexican (28%), compared to 41% with him (42/102).

Saïss' opener in the 45th minute was Wolves' first goal in the first half in seven matches - since scoring twice in the opening period v Everton in early November. Indeed, no side has netted fewer goals before the half-time interval than both Brighton and Wolves in the Premier League this season (5 each, same as Everton & Norwich).

What the managers said..

Brighton boss Graham Potter: "There are always concerns when you don't win and we have to deal with that statistic. We've had lots of draws in that time. We've had some decent performances and some good games when we could have won but we haven't and you have to deal with the facts. We haven't won for a while and we have to deal with it."

Wolves manager Bruno Lage: "We created a lot of chances, that is the main thing. When our strikers didn't score, [Romain] Saiss appeared, that is why he's known as the Maldini from Morocco. We worked hard, the way we defended and attacked set pieces. It was a beautiful goal."

Man of the match: Ruben Neves

Image: Star man: Ruben Neves celebrates with Romas Saiss

The cherry on the top of this performance was the fantastic, clipped ball that won the game for his side, yet, it was Neves' all-action performance in front of his defence that stood him out from the crowd.

His partnership in there with Moutinho is flourishing. Both can muck in when needed but both are extremely talented players with the ball, zipping passes quickly into their attackers that can take Wolves on a counter-attack.

The duo won possession back for their side 10 times during the match as Yves Bissouma was unusually quiet for the hosts. Neves looks at the top of his game in this system.

