Brighton 0-3 Chelsea: Lauren James nets another stunning double as Blues go six points clear at top of WSL

Lauren James added more stunning goals to her highlights reel, scoring twice as Chelsea beat Brighton 3-0 to go six points clear at the top of the WSL.

The England forward, who was lauded by her manager Emma Hayes last weekend for her ability to shoot with both feet, did just that with two wonderful efforts.

The epitome of cool, James' first goal 58 seconds after the break was a thunderous first-touch hit with her left foot that arrowed past Sophie Baggaley. The second (59) was similarly vicious, netted with her right after she was left inexplicably unmarked in the area.

It was sandwiched either side of a Fran Kirby header (51), while British record signing and January arrival Mayra Ramirez made her Chelsea debut midway through the second half.

It was arguably a harsh scoreline on the Seagulls, who tested and pressed Chelsea for much of the game, but could not find an answer for Chelsea's kick up in gears early in the second half.

The result sees Chelsea onto 31 points, six ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, who play on Sunday. Brighton drop into ninth on goal difference, level on 11 points with Everton.

How James guided Chelsea to victory

Brighton began positively, but Chelsea went close in the 13th minute. A thunderous effort from Guro Reiten was tipped onto the post by Sophie Baggaley. The loose ball landed to Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd, but she could only find the side of the net.

And Chelsea soon began to rack up the efforts. James twice saw chances into Baggaley's hands while Reiten dragged a chance just wide after a neat cut-back from Kirby.

Team news headlines Brighton made two changes from last weekend. Katie Robinson and Maisie Symonds dropped to the bench, with Veatriki Sarri and Tatiana Pinto coming into the XI.

Chelsea have made three changes from last weekend. Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Mia Fishel were named the bench, with Jess Carter, Eve Perisset and Fran Kirby into the XI.

There is also a spot on the bench for new signing Mayra Ramirez.

The duo combined again just before the break, but Reiten's ball for Kirby saw the England forward flash her effort wide in a similar moment. Veatriki Sarri also saw a thunderous effort deflect into Hannah Hampton's hands.

But within a minute of the restart, James and Chelsea ran away with the game. It was a sensational strike too as Niamh Charles flashed the ball into the area, with James almost casually swinging her boot at it to send the ball flying past Baggaley.

Soon after, Kirby doubled the tally. It was another set-piece goal conceded by Brighton as a Chelsea corner came in. The hosts nodded it on in an attempted clearance, but Leupolz directed the looping ball back towards goal. Kirby was then waiting to flick the ball into the back of the net.

Immediately after, Pauline Bremer glanced an effort off the crossbar for Brighton, but James made sure the points went back to London with another superb strike for Chelsea's third.

Charles found Reiten down the left, with the forward sending in the cross. Poppy Pattinson inadvertently nodded into the unmarked James' path, before she produced another brilliant sweeping finish.

To add insult to injury, Chelsea brought on Ramirez for James in the 67th minute and she could have scored too - but her effort went straight at the goalkeeper.

Brighton continued to fight and press in the second half despite the 3-0 scoreline, but could not find a reply for Chelsea's goals.

James: It feels very special

Player of the match Lauren James told Sky Sports:

"If feels very special. It's something I try to do every game - score goals and create them. I'm very grateful to Niamh for the assist!

"I just try to help the team as much as possible. When the ball came in (for my first goal) I thought, 'just hit it' as I took too many touches at times in the first half in similar areas."

Hayes: We had to show urgency in second half Chelsea manager Emma Hayes to Sky Sports: “I enjoyed it. I thought we controlled it from start to finish, but I said at half-time, that we have to show a little bit more urgency.



"It’s one thing to be in control, but we needed more intent in the final third and I think we showed that in the second half.



“In the first half, we had too many numbers that were too low or too narrow so I just opened it up a little bit.



"We had wider centre backs and full-backs a little bit higher, which we don’t often do, but I felt it helped us more to get into the open spaces down the sides."

Niamh Charles to Sky Sports:

"We said at half-time that we'd been playing well by creating the chances. To come out at the start of the second half and get an early goal was a really good feeling.

"I just put the ball in an area (for James' first goal) and it's a pretty unbelievable finish that just set us up for the rest of the game.

"We know what Lauren can do. We're very lucky to have her."

Hayes on Ramirez: You can see what a talent she is

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes to Sky Sports:

"I told Ramirez when she came into the game 'there's the goal, there's the fans, welcome to Chelsea'. She doesn't need much introduction, you can see what a talent she is.

"She hasn't played for four days this week with getting the deal done so for her to come in and get 30 minutes, they need to build that connection.

"But my goodness, she is so strong, her ability to roll defenders and link play… I think she was very respectful of the team, she certainly didn't want to take selfish decisions in the wrong moments.

"I think she's going to cause defences all sorts of problems and it's a great start for her."

Sky Sports' Karen Carney:

"It was an ideal game for Ramirez. It was 3-0 when she came on, 30 minutes, she's had a training session, embed, watch the team and understand what the WSL is about. Then slowly start to integrate her into it.

"They only told her the principles of how Chelsea play two or three days ago… Emma and Hannah [Hampton] both speak Spanish, which will help because culturally, that can be really difficult.

"But it's great for Emma to have her in the squad."

What's next?

Chelsea are back in Champions League action in midweek as they travel to Paris FC on Tuesday night, kick-off 7.45pm.

Emma Hayes' side then host Everton next Sunday in the Women's Super League, live on Sky Sports at 6.45pm.

Brighton travel to Manchester United in their next WSL fixture, which takes place next Sunday at noon.