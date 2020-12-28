Brighton vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Tariq Lamptey remains out for Brighton after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring injury.

Adam Lallana came off with a groin problem at half-time in Sunday's 2-2 draw against West Ham and he will be assessed ahead of the match.

Arsenal will continue to be without Gabriel as the defender is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who has coronavirus.

David Luiz and Willian missed the Chelsea game through illness but have tested negative for Covid-19. Thomas Partey also remains out with a thigh injury.

How to follow

Follow Brighton vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

