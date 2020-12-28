Brighton vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Tariq Lamptey remains out for Brighton after missing the last two matches due to a hamstring injury.
Adam Lallana came off with a groin problem at half-time in Sunday's 2-2 draw against West Ham and he will be assessed ahead of the match.
Arsenal will continue to be without Gabriel as the defender is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who has coronavirus.
David Luiz and Willian missed the Chelsea game through illness but have tested negative for Covid-19. Thomas Partey also remains out with a thigh injury.
How to follow
Follow Brighton vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Brighton won home and away league games against Arsenal last season - they've never won three in a row against the Gunners in league competition before.
- After winning their first two top-flight away games against Brighton (4-0 in 1979, 1-0 in 1981), the Gunners are winless in their last five league visits to face the Seagulls (D1 L4).
- Brighton have lost their final league game in just one of the last seven calendar years (W5 D1), doing so against Ipswich in the Championship in 2015.
- Arsenal lost their final league game in both 2018 (1-5 vs Liverpool) and 2019 (1-2 vs Chelsea) - they've not lost their final league game in three consecutive calendar years since doing so between 1947 and 1949.
- Brighton have won just one of their 16 home Premier League games in 2020, though that victory did come against Arsenal back in June. No team in Premier League history has won as few as one home game across an entire calendar year (excluding teams that were promoted/relegated).
- Since beating Fulham 3-0 away on the opening day this season, Arsenal have netted just three goals across their last six league games on the road. The Gunners have failed to score from open play in their last five away league games, with their two goals in this run both coming from the penalty spot (vs Man Utd and Everton).
- Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their 17 Premier League away games under Mikel Arteta - their previous six away shutouts came across a run of 44 games. However, the Gunners haven't won any of their 11 away league games under Arteta in which they've conceded (D3 L8).
- Alexandre Lacazette is Arsenal's top scorer in all competitions this season, with six goals. All four of his goals in the Premier League this season have been the opening goal of the game, accounting for 67 per cent of the times the Gunners have scored first in the competition this term.