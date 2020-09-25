Brighton vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be forced into a midfield change for Saturday's visit of Manchester United as Yves Bissouma is banned following his red card at Newcastle.

Adam Lallana and Davy Propper have been building their fitness following injury issues and could be in contention to replace Bissouma but fellow midfielder Dale Stephens was this week allowed to join Premier League rivals Burnley.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey has shaken off a knock sustained at St James' Park. Seagulls goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle) and long-term absentees Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury worries ahead of the first of two trips south in the coming days for Manchester United.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

Centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is nearing a return to first-team training but will not be available before the international break.

Phil Jones is the only certain absentee, but there could be changes in defence with Solskjaer hinting that Eric Bailly could replace Victor Lindelof after last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

How to follow

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

