Brighton vs Manchester United preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).
Team news
Brighton boss Graham Potter will be forced into a midfield change for Saturday's visit of Manchester United as Yves Bissouma is banned following his red card at Newcastle.
Adam Lallana and Davy Propper have been building their fitness following injury issues and could be in contention to replace Bissouma but fellow midfielder Dale Stephens was this week allowed to join Premier League rivals Burnley.
Full-back Tariq Lamptey has shaken off a knock sustained at St James' Park. Seagulls goalkeeper Christian Walton (ankle) and long-term absentees Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo remain unavailable.
- 146 live PL games + EFL for just £18 p/m | All Sky Sports' offers for the new season
- Live on Sky Sports | 146 Premier League games to be shown live on Sky Sports
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no fresh injury worries ahead of the first of two trips south in the coming days for Manchester United.
Trending
- Atletico sign Suarez from Barcelona
- Ole: Not my job to keep unused stars happy
- Carra: Arsenal on the way back under Arteta
- PL managers united: 'We need to help'
- Rangnick: Havertz the modern-day Cruyff
- Transfer Talk: Should Arsenal pursue Partey?
- Leicester in talks over £30m Tarkowski deal
- 'AJ text me and said: I'll STEAMROLL Fury'
- Lampard to hold Kepa talks; Mendy won't start vs WBA
- Hamilton's verdict on 'amazing' Domenicali hire
Centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is nearing a return to first-team training but will not be available before the international break.
Phil Jones is the only certain absentee, but there could be changes in defence with Solskjaer hinting that Eric Bailly could replace Victor Lindelof after last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.
Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker
How to follow
Follow Brighton vs Manchester United in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Watch the Premier League live on Sky Sports
At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added across the first weekend of October.
The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.
Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.
There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.
You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.
Opta stats
- Brighton have won three of their last four home league games against Manchester United, though they did lose this exact fixture 0-3 last season.
- Manchester United have won each of the last three Premier League meetings with Brighton - of all current top-flight sides, only against Leicester (4) are the Red Devils on a longer current winning run.
- Brighton have won two of their last three Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17 (D9 L6). The Seagulls are looking to pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time since November 2019.
- Brighton have won just one of their 10 Premier League home games so far in 2020 (D4 L5), beating Arsenal 2-1 in June. The Seagulls have lost four of their last five at the Amex Stadium (D1), shipping at least three goals in each defeat.
- Manchester United haven't lost both of their opening two games in a Premier League season since the inaugural campaign in 1992-93 (1-2 vs Sheffield United, 0-3 vs Everton), when they went on to lift the title.