Brighton vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off time, live on Sky, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Southampton in the Premier League on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Tariq Lamptey will return to the Brighton squad for Monday night's Premier League showdown with Southampton after completing a one-match ban.

The 20-year-old defender missed last weekend's draw with Liverpool after being sent off for two bookable offences during the win at Aston Villa on November 21.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is facing two weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a groin injury during a brief appearance as a substitute against his former club, while striker Neal Maupay (hamstring) remains a doubt and Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister (illness) continue to work their way back.

2:30 A preview of matchweek 11 in the Premier League as Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby and Manchester United travel to east London to face David Moyes’ West Ham

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl could be given a boost by the return of Danny Ings.

The Austrian said the striker would be assessed ahead of the trip after he trained with the team for the first time since sustaining an injury against Aston Villa on November 1.

In Ings' absence, Hasenhuttl's men picked up four points from three matches, although the return of the striker - who has already netted five goals in seven league games this season - would be welcomed by the manager.

How to follow

2:29 Sky Sports News’ Jamie Weir explains why the matchday experience will feel very different for the 2,000 Brighton fans who will return next Monday night

Brighton vs Southampton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm on Monday Night Football; kick-off at 8m. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton Monday 7th December 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

3:12 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's draw against Liverpool

Ralph Hasenhuttl is a brilliant football manager; regular readers will know this. But he's also a magician. He is sprinkling an almighty outperformance into his Southampton attack that is quite staggering when assessing the numbers.

In their last seven games, Hasenhuttl's sprightly boys have created chances equating to an expected goals figure of 6.7, so just under a goal a game. Yet, with some deadly finishing from Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse fast becoming the next David Beckham, Southampton have scored 16 goals in that period, no team have scored more during that time. It's a colossal overperformance and no matter my belief in Hasenhuttl to work miracles, it's unsustainable.

This is an enticing match-up when it comes to expected goals data and Brighton, opposite to Southampton, are the perineal underperformers when it comes to analysing performance data. They have won the xG battle in seven of their 10 fixtures but have just two wins to their name.

Usually, data is key to correctly analysing a football match. But this occasion it's left my brain frazzled. Best go for the draw then.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Southampton