Brighton vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off time, live on Sky, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Southampton in the Premier League on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Tariq Lamptey will return to the Brighton squad for Monday night's Premier League showdown with Southampton after completing a one-match ban.
The 20-year-old defender missed last weekend's draw with Liverpool after being sent off for two bookable offences during the win at Aston Villa on November 21.
Midfielder Adam Lallana is facing two weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a groin injury during a brief appearance as a substitute against his former club, while striker Neal Maupay (hamstring) remains a doubt and Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister (illness) continue to work their way back.
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl could be given a boost by the return of Danny Ings.
The Austrian said the striker would be assessed ahead of the trip after he trained with the team for the first time since sustaining an injury against Aston Villa on November 1.
In Ings' absence, Hasenhuttl's men picked up four points from three matches, although the return of the striker - who has already netted five goals in seven league games this season - would be welcomed by the manager.
Jones Knows' prediction
Ralph Hasenhuttl is a brilliant football manager; regular readers will know this. But he's also a magician. He is sprinkling an almighty outperformance into his Southampton attack that is quite staggering when assessing the numbers.
In their last seven games, Hasenhuttl's sprightly boys have created chances equating to an expected goals figure of 6.7, so just under a goal a game. Yet, with some deadly finishing from Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse fast becoming the next David Beckham, Southampton have scored 16 goals in that period, no team have scored more during that time. It's a colossal overperformance and no matter my belief in Hasenhuttl to work miracles, it's unsustainable.
This is an enticing match-up when it comes to expected goals data and Brighton, opposite to Southampton, are the perineal underperformers when it comes to analysing performance data. They have won the xG battle in seven of their 10 fixtures but have just two wins to their name.
Usually, data is key to correctly analysing a football match. But this occasion it's left my brain frazzled. Best go for the draw then.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Brighton are winless in their six Premier League meetings with Southampton (D4 L2), conceding at least once in all six of these games.
- Southampton have played more Premier League games without defeat against Brighton than they have any other side in the competition (6 - W2 D4). In all competitions, Saints are unbeaten in their last seven against the Seagulls (W3 D4).
- Brighton are looking to go four Premier League games unbeaten for the first time since a run of five between January-March 2018. However, coming into the weekend, the Seagulls are one of just two sides without a home win in the competition so far this term, along with Sheffield United.
- Southampton are winless in their last 14 Premier League games played on a Monday (D7 L7) since winning 1-0 at West Ham in December 2002.
- Southampton have only failed to score in one of their last 17 Premier League games, with that coming on the opening weekend this season (0-1 vs Crystal Palace). Saints have scored in their last nine in the competition, with only Liverpool (16) on a longer current run.