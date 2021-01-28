Brighton vs Tottenham preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Brighton vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 7.15pm.

Team news

Brighton remain without Tariq Lamptey and Danny Welbeck for Sunday evening's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Full-back Lamptey is expected to stay sidelined for a further two to three weeks due to a hamstring issue, while forward Welbeck is yet to overcome a knee problem.

Midfielder Adam Lallana (groin) and striker Aaron Connolly (hamstring) are pushing for action after returning from their respective fitness issues as unused substitutes in the midweek draw with Fulham but Alireza Jahanbakhsh (hamstring) is not expected to be involved.

Tottenham look set to be without Harry Kane after he suffered an ankle issue which Jose Mourinho expects to rule him out for "a few weeks".

Mourinho also says Dele Alli, linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, is out with a tendon injury.

Sergio Reguilon (muscle) and Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) will again miss out.

How to follow

Brighton and Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 31st January 7:00pm Kick off 7:15pm

Opta stats

Brighton and Hove Albion have lost five of their seven Premier League matches against Spurs (W1 D1), with their only win coming at the Amex Stadium last season.

Spurs have won 10 of their 15 top-flight matches against Brighton (67%) - their second-best win ratio against a team they've played more than 10 times in the top-flight, behind only Swansea City (13/18, 72%).

Brighton are winless in their last 14 Premier League home games (D7 L7). The last side to have a longer such run were Derby County in the 2007-08 campaign (16 games).

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 12 away Premier League games (W6 D5), with that defeat coming at Liverpool in December.

Brighton have taken four points from their last two Premier League games (W1 D1), as many as from their previous eight in the competition (W0 D4 L4). The Seagulls are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2018.

Tottenham haven't lost any of their last 12 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the bottom four (W6 D6), with their last defeat coming at home to Newcastle in August 2019.

Coming into this matchday, no team has had more goalless draws in the Premier League this season than Brighton (3). Indeed, since their promotion to the division in 2017, the Seagulls have had more Premier League games finish 0-0 than any other club (14).

Coming into this matchday, Tottenham have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games than any other side this season, while no side has conceded fewer in this timeframe this term than Brighton (1).

Spurs boss José Mourinho has lost both of his away Premier League matches against Brighton, losing in 2017/18 and 2018/19 with Man Utd - Mourinho has never lost three consecutive away league games against an opponent in his entire managerial career.

Harry Kane has scored five goals for Spurs against Brighton in all competitions, with these goals coming in five different matches. In his Tottenham career, against no side has he scored more goals without ever netting more than once in a match (also 5 vs Crystal Palace).

