Bristol City 3-2 Middlesbrough: Mark Sykes scores winner in five-goal thriller

Mark Sykes blasted a 67th-minute winner as Liam Manning's first home game as Bristol City head coach ended with a 3-2 Championship victory over Middlesbrough.

The home side took a 37th-minute lead when young midfielder Taylor Gardner-Hickman cut in from the left and netted his first Robins goal with a superb curling right-footed effort that went in off the crossbar at Ashton Gate.

It was 2-0 in first-half injury time, Tommy Conway sending goalkeeper Seny Dieng the wrong way with a low spot-kick after Matty James had been brought down in the box by Dael Fry.

Boro were back in it after 50 minutes when a Matt Crooks shot came back off the crossbar and City defender Zak Vyner headed the rebound back past Max O'Leary for a bizarre own goal.

Image: Tommy Conway converts a penalty during Bristol City's win over Middlesbrough

Two minutes later Crooks equalised with a low drive from an Emmanuel Latte Lath pass into the box, only for City to retake the lead through Sykes' sweet volley from a narrow angle.

Both sides might have scored in a rousing finale, but Manning's men held on for a hard-fought three points.

Middlesbrough started the game brightly and looked comfortable for much of the first half. They had the first effort at goal after five minutes when Sam Greenwood's shot was hit straight at goalkeeper O'Leary.

Gardner-Hickman had a deflected shot gathered by Dieng when City threatened for the first time moments later.

Boro had the ball in the net midway through the first half when Isaiah Jones converted a low Greenwood cross at the far post - only to be flagged offside. Seconds later Lukas Engel shot wide for the visitors.

Gardner-Hickman's brilliant strike came when home fans were starting to get frustrated by their team's back-and-across football.

It sparked panic in the Middlesbrough ranks and Conway should have netted moments before his penalty when running onto a poor back-pass from Jones, only to be denied by Dieng's sprawling save.

Fry was booked for a foul on Conway before the incident that saw him penalised for fouling James and the successful penalty ensured City left the field to a rousing ovation.

Michael Carrick sent his Boro team out early for the second half, which saw them attack towards the end occupied by their travelling fans.

Those supporters soon had their mood transformed by two quick goals and suddenly it was City looking shellshocked.

They recovered to go back in front when Rob Dickie's header from a corner was saved and Sykes pounced to fire home the rebound.

Boro almost equalised again when a deflected cross from substitute Samuel Silvera hit the base of the near post and bounced back into play.

The visitors applied late pressure, but City almost snatched a fourth on the break when substitute Anis Mehmeti's shot was saved by Dieng.

The managers

Bristol City's Liam Manning:

"That was nice and relaxing. There are less stressful ways to spend a Saturday afternoon and my heart is still racing. But I consider myself in a privileged position as head coach of a great club.

"Overall I'm delighted. The second half didn't start as we had planned, but we will learn from that and the way the players defended the lead after going 3-2 up was fantastic.

"We worked in training on four of the lads defending against eight attackers and it was a bit like that in the closing stages when every player had to show great commitment.

"The most positive sign was the number of quality chances we created against a very good side. The crowd played their part and I felt very proud to be on the touchline at Ashton Gate in charge of a Bristol City team.

"You never stop learning in this game and if you think you know it all, you shouldn't be involved.

"I have great faith in the squad I have inherited and we have a lot of young players who will improve with age and experience."

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

"I just told the players to believe in what they are good at. Do what they do best. In the second half we were more like our usual selves.

"We controlled the game for long periods so I'm very disappointed to be going home with nothing.

"I didn't think it was a penalty because our player got a touch on the ball, but that's football.

"We paid for a messy five minutes in the first half and one in the second. Other than that, we played some good stuff.

"When those little moments catch you out, you can find yourselves with too much to do.

"The boys were good chasing the game in the second half and then one lapse has cost us."