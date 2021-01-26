Burnley vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche must check on several players before Wednesday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Charlie Taylor remains a doubt after missing the FA Cup win over Fulham with a tight hamstring, while Robbie Brady is dealing with an Achilles issue.

Ashley Barnes is expected to be passed fit after taking a knock late in the win over Liverpool, while Dyche was also optimistic with regard to Josh Brownhill, who has had a thigh problem.

John McGinn is available again for Aston Villa after serving a one-match ban.

The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City and was suspended for the victory over Newcastle last weekend, when head coach Dean Smith completed a touchline ban.

Captain Jack Grealish was withdrawn late on against the Magpies as a precaution because of a tight hamstring but he is available for the trip to Turf Moor. Kortney Hause (foot) and Wesley (knee) miss out.

How to follow

2:31 A preview of matchweek 20 in the Premier League as Everton face Leicester and Liverpool travel to Tottenham.

Follow Burnley vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

Image: Aston Villa head to Burnley off the back of a win over Newcastle

If you're going to get a result at Burnley, your two centre-backs need to stand strong. And, in Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, Villa have two excellent defenders that relish a battle and defend their box with great authority. They've been part of a back four that has registered nine clean sheets this term. If those two maintain their performance levels for this encounter, Villa should carry more than enough attacking threat to make the 11/10 on an away win with Sky Bet a winning price.

In the reverse fixture Burnley somehow got out of Villa Park with a 0-0 draw despite Villa registering 27 shots on their goal - the second-highest shot count posted by one team in a game this season. Dean Smith's side attack with such confidence, trickery and ruthlessness that it's really difficult to see how Burnley will keep a clean sheet. One goal should do it.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Pitch to Post Review - All 20 clubs analysed in half-term report

In a bumper Review show, the panel recover from spitting out their coffee on Monday morning to react to the news that Frank Lampard has lost his job as Chelsea manager. Where did it go wrong for Lampard? Did he lack experience? And what would replacement Thomas Tuchel bring?

Jasper Taylor is joined by Roger Clarke, Gerard Brand and Mark McAdam for the latest Pitch to Post review, as we analyse all 20 Premier League clubs in the half-term review.

In possibly the most bizarre Premier League season in history, which has seen eight different leaders, we cover every team from the rise of Ole's United to the fall of Wilder's.

To hear more, download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Review podcast on your provider

Opta stats

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win against Newcastle

Burnley have won just one of their seven Premier League meetings with Aston Villa (D4 L2), a 1-0 away win in May 2015 when the Clarets had already been relegated.

Aston Villa are looking to record back-to-back away top-flight wins against Burnley for the first time since a run of four wins between 1895 and 1900.

Aston Villa's last away top-flight clean sheet against Burnley was 101 years ago in January 1920 in a goalless draw, failing to record a shutout in any of their 33 subsequent visits since; the Villa goalkeeper in 1920's 0-0 draw was Sam Hardy, capped 21 times by England.

Turf Moor has seen fewer goals scored than any other Premier League ground this season, with just 13 goals being scored in Burnley's eight home league games this season (F5 A8). However, none of these games have finished goalless.

Burnley's first ever Premier League victory came in their first Wednesday game in the competition, beating Manchester United 1-0 at Turf Moor in August 2009. Since then, they've drawn three and lost three of their six home Premier League games played on Wednesdays.

3:05 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win against Liverpool