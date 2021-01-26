Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Burnley vs Aston Villa. Premier League.

Turf Moor.

Burnley 0

    Aston Villa 0

      Burnley vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Charlie Taylor among four Burnley players being monitored while John McGinn returns from ban for Villa; follow Burnley vs Aston Villa with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; watch free match highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Tuesday 26 January 2021 15:44, UK

      Sean Dyche is hopeful to have players returning who were self-isolating
      Image: Sean Dyche is hopeful of having a quartet of players fit to face Aston Villa

      Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 6pm.

      Team news

      Burnley boss Sean Dyche must check on several players before Wednesday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

      Charlie Taylor remains a doubt after missing the FA Cup win over Fulham with a tight hamstring, while Robbie Brady is dealing with an Achilles issue.

      Ashley Barnes is expected to be passed fit after taking a knock late in the win over Liverpool, while Dyche was also optimistic with regard to Josh Brownhill, who has had a thigh problem.

      John McGinn is available again for Aston Villa after serving a one-match ban.

      The midfielder collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the 2-0 defeat at Manchester City and was suspended for the victory over Newcastle last weekend, when head coach Dean Smith completed a touchline ban.

      Captain Jack Grealish was withdrawn late on against the Magpies as a precaution because of a tight hamstring but he is available for the trip to Turf Moor. Kortney Hause (foot) and Wesley (knee) miss out.

      How to follow

      Follow Burnley vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Jones Knows' prediction

      Bertrand Traore celebrates after putting Aston Villa 2-0 in front against Newcastle
      Image: Aston Villa head to Burnley off the back of a win over Newcastle

      If you're going to get a result at Burnley, your two centre-backs need to stand strong. And, in Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa, Villa have two excellent defenders that relish a battle and defend their box with great authority. They've been part of a back four that has registered nine clean sheets this term. If those two maintain their performance levels for this encounter, Villa should carry more than enough attacking threat to make the 11/10 on an away win with Sky Bet a winning price.

      In the reverse fixture Burnley somehow got out of Villa Park with a 0-0 draw despite Villa registering 27 shots on their goal - the second-highest shot count posted by one team in a game this season. Dean Smith's side attack with such confidence, trickery and ruthlessness that it's really difficult to see how Burnley will keep a clean sheet. One goal should do it.

      JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

      Opta stats

      • Aston Villa have lost their last two Premier League away games, more than they had in their previous nine on the road (W5 D3). The Villans have conceded four goals in these games, more than they had in their first seven on the road this term (3).
      • Aston Villa lost against Manchester City on Wednesday last week - they've not lost a top-flight match on consecutive Wednesdays since the 1991-92 campaign, when they lost on Wednesday three weeks running (vs Man Utd on 21st August, West Ham on 28th August and Crystal Palace on 4th September).
      • Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored in three of his four league starts against Aston Villa, with each goal coming at a different ground (Elland Road, Villa Park, Turf Moor).
      • No side has scored fewer home goals in the Premier League this season than Burnley (5), with Chris Wood the only player to net more than once at Turf Moor for the Clarets this term (2).
      • In 16 away starts, Aston Villa keeper Emiliano Martínez has kept eight clean sheets in the Premier League. Of all keepers to have started at least 10 games on the road in the competition, the Argentine has the best clean sheet ratio (50%).
