Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: Raheem Sterling in sensational form as Blues turn on style

Raheem Sterling led the Chelsea charge as he played a key role in Mauricio Pochettino's team's 4-1 dismantling of Burnley.

Wilson Odobert gave Burnley a shock lead as he became the Clarets' youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer at just 18, but Sterling, left out of the England squad for the upcoming international games, forced an own goal by Ameen Al-Dakhil that drew Chelsea level before winning the penalty that made it 2-1, converted by Cole Palmer.

Sterling then grabbed a goal himself with a crisp finish before setting up the attack that led to Nicolas Jackson's goal which wrapped up the points.

Things look to be clicking into gear now for Pochettino's side, who have won successive Premier League games for the first time since March and head into the international break in a good place.

Player ratings Burnley: Trafford (6), Al-Dakhil (5), Delcroix (5), Taylor (6), Brownhill (6), Odobert (7), Cullen (6), Vitinho (5), Berge (6), Tresor (6), Foster (7)



Subs: Koleosho (6), Roberts (6), Larsen (6), O'Shea (6)



Chelsea: Sanchez (7), Disasi (7), Silva (7), Colwill (7), Cucurella (7), Gallagher (8), Caicedo (8), Fernandez (7), Sterling (9), Broja (6), Palmer (8)



Subs: Jackson (8), Mudryk (7), Maatsen (7)



Player of the match: Raheem Sterling

Sterling and Chelsea on the rise...

Back-to-back wins and clean sheets had provided hope that Chelsea were finally over their period of malaise in the Premier League but those fears returned when Burnley struck first with their first shot.

Lyle Foster scampered through into space before finding Odobert, who was making his first Premier League start for the club. He struck a fine strike through Marc Cucurella's legs which found its way into the bottom corner. At just 18 years and 313 days old, he became the club's youngest Premier League scorer.

Team news Vincent Kompany made four changes from the win at Luton with Hannes Delcroix, Wilson Odobert, Vitinho and Mike Tresor all handed starts.

Just the one change made by Mauricio Pochettino as Raheem Sterling returned from illness, replacing Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea failed to put Burnley under much pressure but it was Sterling, carrying the fight with his direct dribbling, that offered their only real dangerous attacking outlet. He provided the inspiration just before half-time when his cross from the left deflected off Al-Dakhil's thigh and somehow looped into the far corner over goalkeeper James Trafford.

Chelsea, who had not won in their previous 19 Premier League games when conceding first, looked in ruthless mood, especially down Sterling's flank. Two minutes into the second half, a sudden burst of speed from Sterling took him away from Vitinho, who clipped the Chelsea man on the edge of the box. It was his 25th penalty won in the Premier League - no player has won more.

Referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot and Palmer duly converted the penalty for his first Chelsea goal.

Chelsea scored a decisive third 10 minutes later - and it was no surprise who got his name on the scoresheet. Sterling's confident finish found the bottom right corner of the net after he was released on goal by Conor Gallagher.

Sterling then crossed to Palmer, who found Jackson, on as a substitute on his return from suspension, and he made sure of the points with a tidy finish.

Poch: Sterling was fantastic

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino: "I'm so pleased with the performance. Even when we conceded we were playing well. A fully deserved victory, we conceded with the first chance and that was a key part but we controlled the game.

"He (Sterling) was fantastic, involved with scoring and creating three goals. It was important for him to feel the net for his confidence.

"We go into the international break with good feelings."

Burnley remind supporters 'homophobic and discriminatory chanting will not be tolerated'

Burnley took to social media to remind supporters that homophobic and discriminatory chanting "will not be tolerated at Turf Moor" during their Premier League match with Chelsea on Saturday.

The message was sent out on X (formerly Twitter) shortly before half-time in the match at Turf Moor.

The Blues' official LGBTQ+ & Friends Supporters Group, Chelsea Pride, tweeted before that, claiming that the stadium announcer at the ground put a warning out to fans not to sing homophobic songs, which was followed by the 'Rent Boy' chant from some home supporters.

Burnley's official account followed that up with their own message, reminding supporters that "homophobic abuse is also a hate crime and punishable by law".

The Burnley post said: "We want to remind all supporters that homophobic and discriminatory chanting of all kinds is offensive and will not be tolerated at Turf Moor.

"Homophobic abuse is also a hate crime and punishable by law."

Sky Sports News has contacted Burnley, Chelsea and the Football Association for comment.

What's next?

Burnley head to Brentford in the Premier League after the international break on Saturday October 21; kick-off 3pm.

Chelsea face a visit from Arsenal in the league on Saturday October 21, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm.