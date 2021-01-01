Burnley vs Fulham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

Charlie Taylor's ever-present record for Burnley will end when they welcome Fulham on Sunday after the defender sustained a hamstring injury against Sheffield United.

Taylor faces a number of weeks on the sidelines, which could bring Phil Bardsley back into contention.

Sean Dyche is already without Jay Rodriguez (knee), Dwight McNeil (muscle strain), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (thigh), Matej Vydra and Jack Cork.

Image: Charlie Taylor is missing for a number of weeks with a hamstring injury

Fulham manager Scott Parker was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding the coronavirus outbreak at the club ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

The Cottagers saw their match against Tottenham on Wednesday postponed due to a number of positive tests and, although Parker would not go into specifics, he revealed some players would be missing due to self-isolation.

Fulham have no injury worries for the trip north.

How to follow

Burnley vs Fulham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11.30am on Sunday; kick-off at 12pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats

Burnley are unbeaten in their last 30 home meetings with Fulham in all competitions (W25 D5), their longest ever unbeaten run against an opponent at Turf Moor in their history. Their last such defeat was back in April 1951 (0-2).

Only against Liverpool (30 between 1934-2011) have Fulham had as long a winless away run against an opponent in all competitions than their current run of 30 without a win at Burnley.

Fulham have lost just one of their four Premier League meetings with Burnley (W2 D1), though it was in this exact fixture the last time the sides met in January 2019 (1-2).

Burnley have won their first league game in just one of the last six calendar years (D2 L3), with that victory coming at Huddersfield in 2019.

Fulham have lost their first league game in five of the last six calendar years, with the exception being a 4-1 win against Ipswich in 2018.

