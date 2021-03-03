Burnley 1-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho stunner cancels out Matej Vydra opener in Turf Moor draw

A stunning strike from Kelechi Iheanacho, plus some sensational goalkeeping from Kasper Schmeichel, saw Leicester draw 1-1 with Burnley in an entertaining encounter.

The Foxes were hoping to reignite their form after two successive defeats in all competitions, but they made a shaky start as Matej Vydra took advantage of a poor Hamza Choudhury pass to fire Burnley ahead.

Leicester soon found their rhythm though and drew level with a sensational first-time volley from Iheanacho in an enthralling first half.

Both sides could have added another after the break - Burnley began well but were thwarted by a superb Schmeichel, while Leicester were also unable to find a way past the ever-reliable Nick Pope. The two teams also hit the post as the game ended in a well-deserved draw.

The game marked two years to the day since Brendan Rodgers' first game in charge - a 2-1 defeat to Watford - but the result was not enough to send them into second ahead of Manchester United's game against Crystal Palace later on Wednesday. They remain in third on 50 points, with 31 of those now coming away from home - the highest in the league as it stands.

Burnley also stay in 15th, now six clear of the bottom three, having drawn three of their last four Premier League outings.

How the points were shared at Turf Moor

Leicester made a sluggish start at Turf Moor and the warning signs were there when Ben Mee headed just wide inside a minute.

But some poor play did allow Burnley to find the net two minutes later. Choudhury's lackadaisical pass for Wilfred Ndidi allowed Vydra to drive into the area, skipping past Ndidi, before thundering home past Schmeichel.

Choudhury almost redeemed himself soon after. Timothy Castagne sent in a superb cross from the left, finding the midfielder in the middle, but his heavy touch sent the ball agonisingly over the crossbar. Just after, Iheanacho was picked out at the top of the area but a wonderful long pass from Ndidi, but he lashed wide.

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (7), Lowton (7), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Taylor (7), Brownhill (7), Westwood (7), Cork (7), McNeil (7), Vyrda (7), Wood (7).



Subs used: Rodriguez (n/a).



Leicester: Schmeichel (8), Amartey (7), Ndidi (7), Soyuncu (6), Pereira (7), Choudhury (6), Mendy (7), Tielemans (7), Castagne (7), Iheanacho (7), Vardy (6).



Subs used: Fofana (7), Albrighton (7), Tavares (6).



Man of the match: Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester equalised in sensational style in the 34th minute. Ndidi looked concerned about where to play the ball, but he ended up chipping it forward for Iheanacho, who ran into a gap in the Burnley defence before powering the ball home with an incredible first-time volley.

But Schmeichel made two wonderful saves either side of Leicester's leveller. Dwight McNeil picked out the goalkeeper's former Foxes team-mate Chris Wood at the back post, with a slip from Caglar Soyuncu allowing the striker to send a volley goalwards, but Schmeichel was waiting to make the save. McNeil was involved again after Iheanacho's goal, sending in another wonderful cross, but James Tarkowski's volley was stopped down low by the Leicester goalkeeper, who just managed to keep the ball the right side of the line.

Team news Burnley made one change. Jay Rodriguez dropped to the bench with Chris Wood – who spent time on loan at Leicester - back in the XI.

Leicester made three changes. Jonny Evans was not fit enough to feature, with Harvey Barnes sidelined through injury. Luke Thomas also dropped to the bench. Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy and Hamza Choudhury came into the XI.

An entertaining first half came to an end with another superb save from Pope. Iheanacho was involved again, driving to the top of the area before picking out Youri Tielemans to his left. The midfielder then tried his luck on an angle, but Pope made a leaping save to see the ball behind for a corner.

Burnley began the second half well and almost took another early lead, but were met with a world-class save from Schmeichel. Josh Brownhill sent a wonderful cross in from the top right corner, which Wood met with a powerful header. However, Schmeichel made a sensational, leaping save to keep him out. Minutes later, Wood tried his luck again after some superb play, but his effort was deflected behind for a corner.

Burnley were ruing their luck once again after the hour mark as they were denied by the woodwork. Charlie Taylor's cross was cleared by Castagne, but only as far as Westwood. He took a good touch before thundering an effort goalwards on the half volley, but it hit the post before going wide.

Leicester made the first changes in the 69th minute. Marc Albrighton and Wesley Fofana came on and the move to a four-man midfield worked wonders, having been second best to Burnley up until that point. They almost added another a few minutes later as Tielemans' silky pass found Ricardo Periera at the top right corner, but his curling effort was sent wide by Taylor's foot.

The visitors had the better of the late chances too. Albrighton sent a fierce drive straight at Pope before Leicester hit the woodwork themselves. Tielemans struck, but it deflected off Jack Cork before spinning onto the post as the two sides deservedly shared the points.

Man of the match - Kasper Schmeichel

Schmeichel put in nothing short of a world-class performance against Burnley. It took an early effort from a team-mate to beat him, making brilliant save after brilliant save afterwards.

The pick of his efforts came early in the second half when Burnley threatened to score early once again. Wood powerfully headed his way, but the goalkeeper made a sensational, leaping save. Let's also not forget, he showed great awareness to keep Tarkowski's first half header on the line too.

Andy Cole, who played with his dad Peter at Man Utd, told Sky Sports: "It's reminiscent of his dad with the saves he's pulling off there. From the Wood header, it's a fantastic save."

His manager Brendan Rodgers later added: "He's one that is constantly there. He's been brilliant for me in my time here. There's moments where you're certain it is going to be a goal and then he pulls off a save. His concentration and desire to stop the ball going into the net is so good. He always produces for us, he was absolutely outstanding when he had to be tonight and that's why he's one of the top goalkeepers at this level."

What the managers said

2:05 Sean Dyche was very happy with the improvement in his side’s display in their draw against Leicester compared to their weekend defeat to Tottenham

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: "I thought we were excellent throughout. We were a little bit tentative in the first half, we went 1-0 up and then that weird thing where you think 'let's just play a little bit subservient', not a lot, just a little bit.

"In the second half, I thought we were terrific, the way we took the game on and the mentality but also the performance levels. We came off a tough one against Tottenham with some question marks, but that was a really strong performance against a really strong side.

"[Schmeichel being man of the match] is pleasing in the sense that we made him work, creating chances against a side who are joint-top away from home so they're certainly a decent outfit.

"Mainly the reaction from a tough day on Sunday… Today, the whole feel of it, the attitude, the mentality, our defending shape was good. In attack, I was really pleased with that because we did offer enough to maybe score another goal.

"Performances are something for a season's work, they pay you back eventually, so it's another point, a better performance and we've got to go again on Saturday when it comes round."

2:45 Brendan Rodgers wasn't pleased with Leicester's slow starts to each half against Burnley but feels they could have claimed the win

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said: "We didn't make a good start. It was clearly not a very good goal for us to concede, but I thought the mentality of the players then to get back into the game [was good], we played some good football at times in the first half and then scored a great goal.

"In the second half, we didn't start that well enough either. You know when you play Burnley, you've got to take that pressure, the ball coming direct and they get into good areas on the sides to get crosses in so you've got to defend that well.

"I felt as the second half went on, we could go on and win the game and we nearly did when Youri hits the post.

"But it's four out of six points against Burnley and you know when you play them, it's a tough game and especially the turnaround after the weekend with the short preparation time and physicality needed in a game like this. Overall, we take a point and there are certain areas we can be better in.

"It was a brilliant goal. Great movement off the front two, a great pass by Wilf to get him in but in terms of the game, I said to the players afterwards that there was a great spirit and mentality and moments of quality but we need to show more precision in our passing. It wasn't quick enough or clean enough at times and that's an area we'll improve on.

"Kasper made a couple of saves like he always does for us. He's one of the top 'keepers at this level."

Opta stats

Leicester conceded the opening goal in both of their Premier League meetings with Burnley this season but avoided defeat in both (W1 D1). This is the second consecutive season they've done this against an opponent, after drawing twice after conceding first against Chelsea last season.

This was Burnley's fourth consecutive Premier League draw at Turf Moor; the first time they've drawn four in a row at the stadium in league competition since August 2011.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has only lost one of his seven Premier League games against Sean Dyche (W5 D1), with that lone defeat coming at Turf Moor in January 2020.

What's next?

