Burnley vs Man City preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Man City in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Burnley are expected to be without five players nursing minor niggles when they face Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Chris Wood was withdrawn with a knock in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, a match which Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill all sat out with a variety of ailments.

Sean Dyche stopped short of ruling any of the five out of facing City but indicated all were likely to be missing both for that match and Saturday's visit of Brighton.

Man City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Aguero is back in training after recovering from coronavirus but is still some weeks away from returning while De Bruyne remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Defender Nathan Ake is City's only other notable absentee with a muscular problem.

2:26 Ahead of matchweek 22 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures

How to follow

Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

2:46 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League

Manchester City have won by an aggregate score of 26-1 over Burnley in their last seven meetings across all competitions.

However, my first port of call when it comes to analysing a Burnley home fixture is assessing the price for a 0-0 draw. It's too big here at 16/1.

There's been a combined 18 goals in their nine home matches this season, a league low, and five of those came in their previous fixture with Aston Villa. Nick Pope is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League on current form and Burnley are the kings of frustrating the life out of a side. Just ask Liverpool and Villa.

Obviously, City are firing on all cylinders, winning their last 12 matches and are seemingly marching towards the title.

Yet, there is still a small nag in my mind regarding their ability to create big chances against a low block, especially in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne. Cheltenham Town managed to keep them at bay for 80 minutes in the FA Cup, they required a farcical offside call to edge past Aston Villa and created just an expected goals figure of 1.32 vs Sheffield United at the weekend.

Here, we have 16/1 to play with on a 0-0 and that is overpriced in my mind. Stop laughing at the back.

Cue Jeff Stelling: "And there's been an early goal at Turf Moor!"

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win over Burnley in the Premier League

There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?

In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?

In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.

And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.

Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider

Opta stats