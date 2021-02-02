Burnley vs Man City preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Man City in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.
Team news
Burnley are expected to be without five players nursing minor niggles when they face Manchester City on Wednesday night.
Chris Wood was withdrawn with a knock in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea, a match which Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Barnes and Josh Brownhill all sat out with a variety of ailments.
Sean Dyche stopped short of ruling any of the five out of facing City but indicated all were likely to be missing both for that match and Saturday's visit of Brighton.
Man City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.
Trending
- AVB suspended by Marseille after criticising Ntcham signing
- Is Ole trying it the Fergie way in big games?
- Klopp: Signings need time after 'Hollywood' moves
- How much did your club spend?
- AVB offers resignation after Marseille's Ntcham signing
- PL predictions: Saints to hold Man Utd
- What can Everton expect from King?
- Merson's transfer window winners and losers
- Premier League transfers by club
- Bayern CEO: Chelsea, Liverpool also in race to sign Upamecano
Aguero is back in training after recovering from coronavirus but is still some weeks away from returning while De Bruyne remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Defender Nathan Ake is City's only other notable absentee with a muscular problem.
How to follow
Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction
Manchester City have won by an aggregate score of 26-1 over Burnley in their last seven meetings across all competitions.
However, my first port of call when it comes to analysing a Burnley home fixture is assessing the price for a 0-0 draw. It's too big here at 16/1.
There's been a combined 18 goals in their nine home matches this season, a league low, and five of those came in their previous fixture with Aston Villa. Nick Pope is arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League on current form and Burnley are the kings of frustrating the life out of a side. Just ask Liverpool and Villa.
Obviously, City are firing on all cylinders, winning their last 12 matches and are seemingly marching towards the title.
Yet, there is still a small nag in my mind regarding their ability to create big chances against a low block, especially in the absence of Kevin De Bruyne. Cheltenham Town managed to keep them at bay for 80 minutes in the FA Cup, they required a farcical offside call to edge past Aston Villa and created just an expected goals figure of 1.32 vs Sheffield United at the weekend.
Here, we have 16/1 to play with on a 0-0 and that is overpriced in my mind. Stop laughing at the back.
Cue Jeff Stelling: "And there's been an early goal at Turf Moor!"
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (16/1 with Sky Bet)
Pitch to Post Review
There's no such thing as January blues at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side win nine out of nine, helped by the wall that is Ruben Dias. Has his impact been bigger than Virgil van Dijk's at Liverpool?
In the latest Pitch to Post Review show, Jasper Taylor is joined by Kate Burlaga and Gerard Brand to discuss just that, as well as another goalless draw for Manchester United against a so-called big six side (20:05). Is their title tilt over before it began? And what is success for Arsenal this season?
In part three we focus on Newcastle after their shock 2-0 win at Everton (33:39), masterminded by Graeme, sorry, Steve, erm... well, we figure out exactly who deserves the credit.
And in part four we look back on a good week for Liverpool and a bad week for Jose Mourinho's Spurs (43:51), plus the performers, performances and goals of the week.
Subscribe to the podcast on your chosen provider
Opta stats
- Burnley are winless in nine Premier League meetings with Man City (D1 L8) since a 1-0 home win in March 2015. The Clarets have conceded more Premier League goals against the Citizens than they have versus any other side (39).
- Manchester City have won their last seven meetings with Burnley in all competitions by an aggregate score of 28-1, including 5-0 (Premier League) and 3-0 (League Cup) victories against the Clarets this season.
- Burnley have won four of their last six home league games (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 16 at Turf Moor (D4 L8).
- Manchester City have won each of their last three Premier League away games, having won just two of their first six on the road this season (D3 L1). They've netted eight goals across their last two away games (3-1 v Chelsea, 5-0 v West Brom), one more than they had in their first seven this term.They've netted eight goals across their last two away league games (3-1 v Chelsea, 5-0 v West Brom), one more than they had in their first seven this term.
- Manchester City are looking to become the first Premier League side since Arsenal between March and August 2002 to win 13 consecutive matches in all competitions.
- Man City are looking to win seven consecutive away matches in all competitions for only the second time in their history, with their other run coming under Pep Guardiola between May and November 2017 (11 in a row).
- In games played on Wednesday in all competitions, Manchester City have won 25 of their last 27 matches (D1 L1), winning their last 11 in the Premier League. City could be the first side to win 12 consecutive Premier League games on a Wednesday, with Spurs also winning 11 in a row between December 2016 and January 2019.
- Man City's Riyad Mahrez has scored more Premier League goals against Burnley than he has versus any other side (8). The Algerian has netted seven in his last four against the Clarets, including a hat-trick in this season's reverse fixture at the Etihad.
- Only West Brom's Sam Johnstone (85) has made more saves in the Premier League this season than Burnley's Nick Pope (80), with the England stopper averaging 4.2 saves per game - his highest such average in a single top-flight campaign.
- Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has never ended on the losing side in the Premier League when he's found the net (W35 D2) - when scoring for a specific side, only Carlos Tevez for Manchester City has scored in more games without losing any in Premier League history, scoring in 39 for City between 2009 and 2013.