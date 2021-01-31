Sergio Aguero: Man City striker 'fully recovered' from coronavirus and back at club training ground

Sergio Aguero has been in isolation since January 10 after initially coming into close contact with a positive case, missing seven games; Man City striker confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 10 days ago but is now 'fully recovered'

Sunday 31 January 2021 14:53, UK

Sergio Aguero
Image: Sergio Aguero has missed the last seven Manchester City matches while in isolation

Sergio Aguero says he is "fully recovered" from coronavirus and has returned to Manchester City's training ground following a lengthy period of isolation.

The striker had been in isolation since January 10 after initially coming into close contact with a positive case.

On January 21, Aguero confirmed he too had tested positive after experiencing "some symptoms" of Covid-19.

Aguero has now missed seven matches this month and will have limited time to train with his team-mates ahead of Wednesday's trip to Burnley.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Aguero said: "Fully recovered from COVID-19, I was at the club's gym today, and soon I'll be back training with my team-mates. Can't wait."

During Aguero's absence, City have won all seven matches, climbed to the top of the Premier League and progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The 32-year-old has started just three times for City this season following complications in his recovery from knee surgery last summer.

His return to action was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.

After a series of substitute appearances he had been due to return to the starting line-up in City's FA Cup third-round tie against Birmingham earlier this month but was then told to isolate.

He was one of a number of positive coronavirus cases at City since Christmas. Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Ferran Torres are among the senior players also to have been forced to isolate.

