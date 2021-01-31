Sergio Aguero: Man City striker 'fully recovered' from coronavirus and back at club training ground

Sergio Aguero says he is "fully recovered" from coronavirus and has returned to Manchester City's training ground following a lengthy period of isolation.

The striker had been in isolation since January 10 after initially coming into close contact with a positive case.

On January 21, Aguero confirmed he too had tested positive after experiencing "some symptoms" of Covid-19.

Aguero has now missed seven matches this month and will have limited time to train with his team-mates ahead of Wednesday's trip to Burnley.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Aguero said: "Fully recovered from COVID-19, I was at the club's gym today, and soon I'll be back training with my team-mates. Can't wait."

Ya recuperado del COVID-19 estuve hoy en el gimnasio del club y pronto me sumaré a los entrenamientos con mis compañeros. No veía la hora de volver//Fully recovered from COVID-19, I was at the club's gym today, and soon I'll be back training with my team mates. Can't wait 🤟🏽 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 31, 2021

During Aguero's absence, City have won all seven matches, climbed to the top of the Premier League and progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The 32-year-old has started just three times for City this season following complications in his recovery from knee surgery last summer.

2:46 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

His return to action was then complicated by a hamstring injury in October and he later experienced further discomfort in his knee.

After a series of substitute appearances he had been due to return to the starting line-up in City's FA Cup third-round tie against Birmingham earlier this month but was then told to isolate.

He was one of a number of positive coronavirus cases at City since Christmas. Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Ferran Torres are among the senior players also to have been forced to isolate.