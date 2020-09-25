Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Burnley vs Southampton. Premier League.

Turf Moor.

Burnley 0

    Southampton 0

      Burnley vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off

      Dale Stephens could make debut for Burnley and James Tarkowski looks set to return, while Southampton will again be without Nathan Redmond; watch free match highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Friday 25 September 2020 15:35, UK

      preview image 2:27
      A preview of the third matchweek from the 2020/21 Premier League season as Manchester United travel to Brighton, Crystal Palace host Everton and Liverpool play Arsenal

      Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).

      Team news

      Burnley could hand a debut to Dale Stephens and welcome back James Tarkowski from injury during the Premier League clash with Southampton,

      Midfielder Stephens was signed from Brighton on Thursday, while defender Tarkowski will have a toe injury assessed with a view to making his first appearance of the season.

      Burnley secured a league double against Southampton last season 0:25
      Sean Dyche has joked at the strength of Burnley's spending power after completing the signing of Dale Stephens from Brighton

      Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez is set to miss out against one of his former clubs due to an ankle issue suffered at Millwall in midweek, while Robbie Brady (ribs), Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) remain sidelined, and Ashley Barnes (hernia) is unlikely to return.

      Southampton will again be without winger Nathan Redmond because of an ankle ligament injury.

      Ralph Hasenhuttl, Manager of Southampton looks on prior to the Premier League match between Everton FC and Southampton FC at Goodison Park on July 09, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. 0:22
      Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident the club will do business before the transfer window closes and wants up to three new signings

      Redmond suffered the problem during the Carabao Cup defeat by Brentford and missed last weekend's 5-2 home defeat by Tottenham.

      Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury concerns, with summer signing Mohammed Salisu continuing to building fitness ahead of his debut.

      Burnley
      Southampton

      Saturday 26th September 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

      Burnley vs Southampton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm on Saturday Night Football; Kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

        Opta stats

        • Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with Southampton (W4 D3), having lost two of their first three against them in the competition (W1).
        • Southampton have only won one of their 11 top-flight away games against Burnley (D3 L7), a 1-0 win in March 1971. Indeed, Saints have never scored more than once in an away top-flight game against Burnley (6 goals).
        • Burnley have played more Premier League home games against Southampton without ever suffering defeat than they have against any other side (W3 D2).
        • Burnley have lost their last two Premier League games (v Brighton in July and v Leicester last weekend); the Clarets had lost just one of their previous 15 in the competition prior to this (W8 D6).
        • Southampton haven't begun a Premier League season with three consecutive defeats since their first season back in the division in 2012-13.
        • Since their 0-9 defeat against Leicester last season, Southampton are unbeaten in their five evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), winning three and drawing two.
