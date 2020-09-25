Burnley vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Burnley could hand a debut to Dale Stephens and welcome back James Tarkowski from injury during the Premier League clash with Southampton,
Midfielder Stephens was signed from Brighton on Thursday, while defender Tarkowski will have a toe injury assessed with a view to making his first appearance of the season.
Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez is set to miss out against one of his former clubs due to an ankle issue suffered at Millwall in midweek, while Robbie Brady (ribs), Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) remain sidelined, and Ashley Barnes (hernia) is unlikely to return.
Southampton will again be without winger Nathan Redmond because of an ankle ligament injury.
Redmond suffered the problem during the Carabao Cup defeat by Brentford and missed last weekend's 5-2 home defeat by Tottenham.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury concerns, with summer signing Mohammed Salisu continuing to building fitness ahead of his debut.
How to follow
Burnley vs Southampton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm on Saturday Night Football; Kick-off at 8pm.
Opta stats
- Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with Southampton (W4 D3), having lost two of their first three against them in the competition (W1).
- Southampton have only won one of their 11 top-flight away games against Burnley (D3 L7), a 1-0 win in March 1971. Indeed, Saints have never scored more than once in an away top-flight game against Burnley (6 goals).
- Burnley have played more Premier League home games against Southampton without ever suffering defeat than they have against any other side (W3 D2).
- Burnley have lost their last two Premier League games (v Brighton in July and v Leicester last weekend); the Clarets had lost just one of their previous 15 in the competition prior to this (W8 D6).
- Southampton haven't begun a Premier League season with three consecutive defeats since their first season back in the division in 2012-13.
- Since their 0-9 defeat against Leicester last season, Southampton are unbeaten in their five evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm or later), winning three and drawing two.