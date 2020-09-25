Burnley vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Burnley vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday Night Football (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Burnley could hand a debut to Dale Stephens and welcome back James Tarkowski from injury during the Premier League clash with Southampton,

Midfielder Stephens was signed from Brighton on Thursday, while defender Tarkowski will have a toe injury assessed with a view to making his first appearance of the season.

0:25 Sean Dyche has joked at the strength of Burnley's spending power after completing the signing of Dale Stephens from Brighton

Clarets forward Jay Rodriguez is set to miss out against one of his former clubs due to an ankle issue suffered at Millwall in midweek, while Robbie Brady (ribs), Ben Mee (thigh), Jack Cork (ankle) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) remain sidelined, and Ashley Barnes (hernia) is unlikely to return.

Southampton will again be without winger Nathan Redmond because of an ankle ligament injury.

0:22 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident the club will do business before the transfer window closes and wants up to three new signings

Redmond suffered the problem during the Carabao Cup defeat by Brentford and missed last weekend's 5-2 home defeat by Tottenham.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl reported no fresh injury concerns, with summer signing Mohammed Salisu continuing to building fitness ahead of his debut.

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

How to follow

Burnley

Southampton Saturday 26th September 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

Burnley vs Southampton will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.45pm on Saturday Night Football; Kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added across the first weekend of October.

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

2:27 A preview of the third matchweek from the 2020/21 Premier League season as Manchester United travel to Brighton, Crystal Palace host Everton and Liverpool play Arsenal

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats