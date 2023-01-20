Burnley 2-1 West Brom: Scott Twine's stunning late free-kick completes comeback win for Clarets

Scott Twine's stunning late free-kick saw Burnley come from behind to beat West Brom 2-1 at Turf Moor and move another step closer to an instant return to the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's side have dominated this Championship season, losing just twice, but found themselves behind at half-time after Darnell Furlong gave the resurgent Baggies an early lead (7).

Carlos Corberan looked like he was going to claim his 10th win from his first 12 Championship games as West Brom manager, with the visitors poised to move up to third, but Nathan Tella levelled the scores with a powerful finish (75).

Burnley then pushed for a winner that would move them 19 points clear of third-placed Watford - and they got it through Scott Twine, who whipped an 88th-minute free-kick into the top corner to score his first goal for the club and spark wild celebrations under the Turf Moor lights.

Both sides are next in FA Cup fourth-round action on Saturday January 28 at 3pm, with West Brom visiting Bristol City and Burnley travelling to League One side Ipswich.

Burnley's next Championship fixture is on Saturday February 4 when they play away to Norwich, live on Sky Sports - kick-off 12.30pm.

West Brom's next league game is at home to Coventry on Friday February 3 - kick-off 8pm.