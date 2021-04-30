Burnley vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs West Ham in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Ashley Barnes could feature for Burnley against West Ham on Monday night as the striker nears a return from a thigh problem which has sidelined him since mid-February.

Barnes was an unused substitute in last weekend's 4-0 win at Wolves, alongside Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who should also be fit.

However, Kevin Long and Robbie Brady remain sidelined.

Michail Antonio has not been ruled out by West Ham manager David Moyes as he battles back from his latest hamstring injury.

Declan Rice is also on the mend after a knee injury and Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are not far away either.

Craig Dawson returns from suspension and fellow defender Fabian Balbuena is available after his red card against Chelsea was rescinded.

How to follow

Burnley vs West Ham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm.

Burnley

West Ham United Monday 3rd May 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

Last time out...

Jones Knows prediction...

Is West Ham's overperformance, according to the key metrics, starting to catch up with them? I've been banging that drum for most of the season with pretty embarrassing consequences considering the results David Moyes' side have been pulling out of the bag. They deserve massive credit for an extraordinary season.

However, back-to-back defeats have started to bear fruit on my West Ham theory. Their bubble is in danger of bursting when it comes to a top-six finish. By the time West Ham kick-off on Monday Night Football, they could've sunk to seventh place.

And this is the last place you want to go at the moment. Burnley are in bouncing form, culminating in a jaw-dropping 4-0 win at Wolves which was completely and utterly deserved in every department. Plus, Sean Dyche's men are notoriously very hard to beat at Turf Moor, fans or no fans, losing just three of their last 12 fixtures.

It's easy to forget Burnley themselves qualified for Europe two seasons ago. A lot of things fell into place that season, mostly keeping a fit group together with a consistent performance level. Judging by their last five games, they are back at that top-eight performance metrics. In that period, they have beaten Wolves and Everton and are averaging two goals a game while posting 13.8 shots per 90 minutes. It's front-foot football being played with a purpose.

They are a massive price to register another victory. And I'm happy to throw in the chance of the game producing more than two goals. All of Burnley's last five fixtures have gone over the 2.5 line whilst West Ham games have been very high scoring of late, averaging 4.4 goal per-game. Combine a home win and over 2.5 goals at a very juicy 5/1 with Sky Bet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Burnley to win and over 2.5 goals (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Having won just one of their first seven Premier League games against West Ham (D1 L5), Burnley have won four of their last six against the Hammers (L2), though they did lose the reverse fixture at the London Stadium earlier this season.

West Ham are winless in three Premier League away games against Burnley (D1 L2), last winning at Turf Moor in May 2017 under Slaven Bilic (2-1).

Burnley won 4-0 against Wolves in their last league game, netting 4+ goals in a single Premier League match for the first time since September 2018 (4-0 vs Bournemouth). The Clarets have managed back-to-back league wins just once this season, doing so vs Liverpool and Aston Villa in January.

Burnley are winless in their last seven Premier League home games (D5 L2), their longest run without a top-flight victory at Turf Moor since a run of eight between December 1970 and March 1971.

West Ham have lost consecutive league games for the first time since their opening two of the season. They last lost three in a row in June 2020.

Coming into this weekend's games, only Manchester City (30) have scored in more different Premier League matches than West Ham this season (27). Meanwhile, West Ham have both scored and conceded in 19 Premier League games this term, a joint-high with Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham than he has versus any other side in the competition (6 goals in 7 games), netting in all three of his appearances against the Hammers at Turf Moor in the competition.

Following his hat-trick against Wolves last time out, Chris Wood became Burnley's outright highest goalscorer in the Premier League with 44 goals. He also became the first Burnley player to reach double figures for goals in four consecutive top-flight campaigns since Andy Lochhead's run of six between 1962-63 and 1967-68.

63% of Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil's Premier League assists have been for Chris Wood goals (10/16); of all players with at least 15 assists in the competition, McNeil has the highest percentage for one teammate.

Jesse Lingard's nine Premier League goals this season have been worth 10 points to West Ham, more than any other player since his first appearance for them in February.

