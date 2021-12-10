Burnley vs West Ham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with West Ham. The forward limped off with a thigh injury during last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle and has an outside chance of making the game.

Manager Sean Dyche will make a late decision on defender Ben Mee (shoulder), but full-back Connor Roberts has not trained this week because of illness and is doubtful while striker Ashley Barnes (thigh) and midfielder Dale Stephens (Covid-19) are still out.

West Ham will recall their big guns following their midweek night off. David Moyes made 11 changes as the Hammers lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, with their place in the next round already assured.

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the trip to Turf Moor, with Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks all injured.

The Hammers have lost just two of their last 18 games away from home against teams that finished ninth or lower according to last season's table, winning 12 of those 18, including beating Burnley at Turf Moor last season.

That was a dominant showing by David Moyes' men who registered 22 shots on goal, creating an expected goals figure of 2.33 in the 2-1 victory. And they hit those heights despite having Declan Rice missing through injury. Moyes' boys are perfectly equipped to get the job done in these types of games against physically focused teams like Burnley. They can match them, and then punish them with their array of quality in the final third.

Burnley's form has been wretched for a while now and the defeat at Newcastle last weekend rammed home just how much trouble they could be in this season. In their last 17 games, they have won just once.

Keep it simple, back the away win.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: West Ham to win (10/11 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Burnley have won four of their last seven league games against West Ham (L3), as many as they had in their previous 22 against them. They did lose both Premier League meetings with the Hammers last season, however.

West Ham have never kept a clean sheet in seven away Premier League games against Burnley - only at Middlesbrough (12) have the Hammers played more games in the competition while conceding in each match.

No side has dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League this season than Burnley (14), while West Ham have won nine points from behind so far this term, with only Everton earning more (10).

Burnley have picked up just one win from their last 17 Premier League games (D7 L9), with the Clarets failing to score on nine occasions in that run. In fact, six of their 14 goals scored over these 17 matches have come in their last two games at Turf Moor.

Only Liverpool (23) have scored more second-half goals in the Premier League than West Ham this season (19), while only Norwich (3) have netted fewer after half-time than Burnley (5).

Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored seven goals in eight Premier League games against West Ham, more than he has vs any other side. The New Zealander has scored in all four of his appearances against the Hammers at Turf Moor in the competition.

