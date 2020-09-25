Crystal Palace vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Christian Benteke could come back into the reckoning as Crystal Palace aim to extend their 100 per cent start to the season against Everton on Saturday.

The striker has sat out the Eagles' promising start to the campaign with a knee injury but has been declared match-fit by boss Roy Hodgson and could feature.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over Manchester United in the Premier League

The Eagles are seeing their injury worries begin to ease but Nathan Ferguson (knee), Gary Cahill, James Tomkins (both hamstring) and Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder) are all still sidelined.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start having reported a minor hamstring problem in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win against West Brom in the Premier League

Midfielder Fabian Delph made his comeback from injury in that game after seven months out but will remain on Merseyside this weekend to train with a view to him starting against West Ham in the League Cup next week.

Centre-backs Mason Holgate (toe) and Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle) are still out.

Download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

How to follow

Follow Crystal Palace vs Everton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added across the first weekend of October.

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

2:27 A preview of the third matchweek from the 2020/21 Premier League season as Manchester United travel to Brighton, Crystal Palace host Everton and Liverpool play Arsenal

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats