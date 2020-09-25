Crystal Palace vs Everton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).
Team news
Christian Benteke could come back into the reckoning as Crystal Palace aim to extend their 100 per cent start to the season against Everton on Saturday.
The striker has sat out the Eagles' promising start to the campaign with a knee injury but has been declared match-fit by boss Roy Hodgson and could feature.
The Eagles are seeing their injury worries begin to ease but Nathan Ferguson (knee), Gary Cahill, James Tomkins (both hamstring) and Patrick Van Aanholt (shoulder) are all still sidelined.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to start having reported a minor hamstring problem in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood.
Midfielder Fabian Delph made his comeback from injury in that game after seven months out but will remain on Merseyside this weekend to train with a view to him starting against West Ham in the League Cup next week.
Centre-backs Mason Holgate (toe) and Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle) are still out.
How to follow
Follow Crystal Palace vs Everton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace are winless in each of their last 11 Premier League games against Everton since a 3-2 win at Goodison Park in September 2014 (D6 L5), failing to score in six of those games.
- Each of the last three Premier League games at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Everton have ended level, including back-to-back 0-0 draws most recently. Indeed, the Toffees have only suffered one defeat in 11 visits to the Eagles in the competition (W5 D5), 0-1 in October 1994.
- Other than Goodison Park, Everton have kept more Premier League clean sheets at Selhurst Park than any other venue (9), with six of those coming in their last seven visits to the stadium.
- Following their 1-0 win at Tottenham on the opening weekend, Everton are looking to win back-to-back Premier League games in London for the first time since May 2015. Including the win against Spurs, they've won just three of their last 27 league games in the capital (D11 L13).
- Crystal Palace have kicked off a top-flight campaign with two consecutive victories for the first time in their history. They last won their first three league games in a single season in the 2006-07 Championship campaign.
- Everton are looking to start a Premier League campaign with three straight wins for the first time since 1993-94.