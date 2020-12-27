Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City. Premier League.

Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace 0

    Leicester City 0

      Crystal Palace vs Leicester City preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

      Caglar Soyuncu is available for Leicester; Crystal Palace could again be without Gary Cahill; Follow Crystal Palace vs Leicester with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; watch free match highlights shortly after full time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Sunday 27 December 2020 17:58, UK

      Caglar Soyuncu, Leicester
      Image: Caglar Soyuncu is available for Leicester

      Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Leicester in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 3pm).

      Team news

      Crystal Palace could again be without defender Gary Cahill for Monday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

      Cahill missed Saturday's defeat at Aston Villa with a hamstring injury and may not have recovered in time. Manager Roy Hodgson is expected to freshen up his side with such a quick turnaround.

      Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho (both calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh) all remain sidelined.

      Harry Kane and Gary Cahill
      Image: Crystal Palace could be without Gary Cahill for the visit of Leicester

      Defender Caglar Soyuncu will make the trip to Selhurst Park with Leicester.

      The centre-back has been sidelined with a groin problem but boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he is now available.

      Cengiz Under missed Boxing Day's 2-2 draw with Manchester United with a tight hamstring and will be assessed while Ricardo Pereira (groin) is out.

      preview image 1:55
      Ahead of matchweek 16 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures.

