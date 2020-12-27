Crystal Palace vs Leicester City preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Leicester in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Crystal Palace could again be without defender Gary Cahill for Monday's Premier League clash with Leicester.

Cahill missed Saturday's defeat at Aston Villa with a hamstring injury and may not have recovered in time. Manager Roy Hodgson is expected to freshen up his side with such a quick turnaround.

Wayne Hennessey (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho (both calf) and Connor Wickham (thigh) all remain sidelined.

Image: Crystal Palace could be without Gary Cahill for the visit of Leicester

Defender Caglar Soyuncu will make the trip to Selhurst Park with Leicester.

The centre-back has been sidelined with a groin problem but boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed he is now available.

Cengiz Under missed Boxing Day's 2-2 draw with Manchester United with a tight hamstring and will be assessed while Ricardo Pereira (groin) is out.

1:55 Ahead of matchweek 16 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures.

How to follow

Follow Crystal Palace vs Leicester in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

3:07 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.