Cardiff City 2-1 Ipswich Town: Tractor Boys promotion hopes take hit after roaring Cardiff fightback

Ipswich Town had victory in the palm of their hands until a dramatic late Cardiff City turnaround which saw two stoppage-time goals, including a 100th-minute decider, earn the Welsh side a shock 2-1 win.

Promotion-chasing Ipswich are the Championship's form side, registering six wins on the bounce, but they were stunned by Erol Bulut's defiant Bluebirds, who came from behind in glorious fashion to steal the unlikeliest of victories.

In a 90 minutes that produced very few clear-cut chances, it was Kieffer Moore who displayed the cutting edge needed to make a breakthrough against his former club, fizzing an arrowed strike across Ethan Horvath in the 79th minute.

The game looked to be meandering towards a predictable conclusion, until a stunning stoppage-time spell where the hosts came roaring back to score twice in five incredible minutes.

Ryan Wintle netted the leveller in the 95th-minute before Callum O'Dowda, in the 10th minute of an allotted eight-minute injury-time period, latched onto Perry Ng's hooked cross to slam the ball home.

The result means Ipswich fail to reclaim second spot in the Championship, surrendered to Leeds after their victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, while resurgent Cardiff maintain their late bid for a play-off spot.

The goals...

How stoppage-time drama floored Ipswich

Cardiff were high on confidence after three successive wins and their lively start reflected that.

David Turnbull's rasping effort from distance was saved with some discomfort by Vaclav Hladky, and the Ipswich goalkeeper was again needed from the resulting corner to keep the Bluebirds at bay.

The ball fell to Josh Bowler at the far post and Hladaky kept out his volley with an outstretched foot.

Ng seemed certain to convert the rebound with the goal gaping, but his scuffed shot allowed Moore to clear off the line.

Ipswich did not look like a side that had scored in 12 consecutive games, struggling to play through midfield and supply Moore with tempting crosses, until the 79th minute, when the Wales international took matters into his own hands.

Substitute Marcus Harness found Moore wide left, with Nat Phillips standing off him, and the forward took his opportunity to bury a sweet strike into the far corner.

But there was a lethal sting in the tail as a late equaliser from Wintle and an even later strike from O'Dowda sent the Cardiff City Stadium into overdrive, and consequently broke Ipswich hearts.

Their six-game winning run has been abruptly halted, while Bulut's Bluebirds march proudly on to their fourth straight triumph and are now five points shy of the play-off places.

The managers

