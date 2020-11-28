Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cardiff City vs Luton Town. Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff City 4

  • S Morrison (5th minute)
  • M Harris (9th minute)
  • K Moore (59th minute)
  • O Ojo (82nd minute)

Luton Town 0

    Latest Sky Bet Championship Odds

    Cardiff City 4-0 Luton Town: Bluebirds cruise to comfortable win

    Report and highlights from the Sky Bet Championship clash between Cardiff City and Luton Town at the Cardiff City Stadium as the Bluebirds ease to victory with goals from Sean Morrison, Mark Harris, Kieffer Moore and Sheyi Ojo.

    Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

    Saturday 28 November 2020 18:34, UK

    Cardiff v Luton 2:03
    Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Luton Town

    Cardiff eased the pressure on manager Neil Harris with a dominant 4-0 victory over Luton.

    Early goals from captain Sean Morrison and young striker Mark Harris put Cardiff on course for just their second win in nine matches, before Kieffer Moore and Sheyi Ojo sealed victory with second-half strikes.

    The crucial triumph saw Cardiff move up to 14th in the Championship and to within six points of the play-off places, while Luton remained in 12th.

    Mark Harris started only his second league game for Cardiff more than three years after his first as under-pressure manager Neil Harris searched for an answer to remedy his side's woeful form.

    CARDIFF, WALES - NOVEMBER 28: Mark Harris of Cardiff City FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Luton Town at Cardiff City Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Cardiff City FC/Getty Images)
    Image: Cardiff secured a comfortable victory against Luton Saturday

    Midfielder Marlon Pack was dropped after his role in the goal that cost Cardiff at Coventry and replaced by Will Vaulks, while Ojo was preferred to Junior Hoilett on the right wing of a 4-4-2 formation.

    Trending

    Nathan Jones made a single alteration to the side that drew their third consecutive match at Birmingham last time out. Ryan Tunnicliffe was brought back into a midfield diamond in place of Elliot Lee, who had to settle for a place on the bench.

    Harris had admitted this could be his final game in charge if he failed to deliver a positive result, and his players responded by easing the pressure with two early goals.

    Also See:

    Bluebirds captain Morrison led from the front to give his side a nerve-settling opener after five minutes.

    The defender lost his marker Matty Pearson at a corner and peeled around to the back post to volley Harry Wilson's looping corner past Simon Sluga and into the back of the net.

    Four minutes later, front-man Mark Harris repaid his manager's faith by doubling the Welsh side's lead.

    Liverpool loanee Ojo carried the ball from inside his own half down the left flank before he found Harris with an accurate cross. The 21-year-old got the ball out from under his feet with his first touch and fired low into the bottom corner with his second to put Cardiff in total control.

    Despite Luton boss Nathan Jones bringing on James Bree and Sam Nombe before half-time, it was Cardiff who pressed on after the restart. Joe Ralls went close with the first chance of the second period when he raced on to Morrison's flick-on and headed just wide.

    But Cardiff utilised their physical edge to score a third after 59 minutes. Wilson whipped in another dangerous corner towards 6ft 5in striker Moore, who towered over Bree to head in his fifth goal of the season.

    And the rout was completed with eight minutes left by Ojo, who collected Rhys Norrington-Davies' clearance from a corner and rifled a left-footed shot across goal and past Sluga.

    What the managers said...

    Cardiff's Neil Harris: "We have talked a lot in the last 10 days about managers' jobs being based on results. I'm delighted we not only had the performance today but the result as well. I thought it was a dominant display. We ran over the top of Luton, in the nicest possible sense.

    "I pick the team and the tactics and it's down to them to deliver it and they did it in an impressive performance with and without the ball. They have set their standards now. The start of the game was excellent and we dominated every area of the football pitch. The front pair were an extreme handful and we used them really well."

    Luton's Nathan Jones: "I'm embarrassed if I'm being honest, because of the level of performance. Regardless of what we wanted to do and how we wanted to start we went 2-0 (down) after nine minutes.

    "The goals we gave away were a real embarrassment and we have to be better than that because it has been a bit of a theme at times, it was the same away at Millwall, identical. I wish I had made 11 changes, I genuinely do and we have to address that."

    Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Watch Live with NOW TV