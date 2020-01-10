Cardiff vs Swansea preview: Championship clash live on Sky Sports

Cardiff face Swansea in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Cardiff look set to be without Joe Ralls for Sunday's South Wales derby against Swansea. Ralls has returned to training after breaking his hand at Leeds last month but his return might be delayed until the FA Cup replay at Carlisle in midweek.

Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Lee Tomlin and Robert Glatzel should return at the Cardiff City Stadium after being rested for the first FA Cup meeting with Carlisle. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Isaac Vassell and Matthew Connolly remain on the long-term casualty list.

Cardiff vs Swansea Live on

Loan pair Rhian Brewster and Marc Guehi will be in the Swansea squad. Liverpool forward Brewster might make the starting line-up, while Chelsea defender Guehi is likely to be on the bench.

Swansea could be without Mike van der Hoorn (knee), with Ben Cabango and Ben Wilmott set to form the centre-back partnership. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, midfielder Matt Grimes and playmaker Bersant Celina are among those set to be recalled following the 5-1 FA Cup defeat at QPR.

1:52 Fans have no reason to fear the use of facial recognition technology amid criticism of its use at Sunday's South Wales derby, say police Fans have no reason to fear the use of facial recognition technology amid criticism of its use at Sunday's South Wales derby, say police

Recent form

It's fair to say Cardiff's start to 2020 could have gone better, with a 2-2 draw with League Two Carlisle in the FA Cup last Saturday following a 6-1 battering at the hands of QPR on New Year's Day.

Swansea were also taught something of a lesson by Rangers recently, being dumped out of the FA Cup after a 5-1 defeat last time out. In the league, however, the 3-1 reverse at Brentford on Boxing Day is the sole defeat they've suffered in six.

What the managers said...

Cardiff's Neil Harris: "What a great occasion. When the fixture is announced, every Cardiff and Swansea fan will look for it. I was no different when I took over, along with the Bristol City game. The anticipation is exactly what I thought it was going to be.

"I've been left in no uncertain terms from people around here what it means to people. As a manager, it doesn't get any better to be honest. In training this week, I had to stop it short today because the intensity was so good. They are ready."

Swansea's Steve Cooper: "It's not about any individual. It's the collective and that's what makes this club special in this city. It's unique. We're aware that a double has never been done, but it just adds to the motivation.

"It allows us to be as motivated as we would be anywhere and drives us to places we need to go to. The closer you get, the more you have to focus on what wins you the match. There's always context, but we know that and that drives us on. But we have to stay calm and know what it takes to win."

Latest highlights

2:00 Highlights of Cardiff's 6-1 defeat at QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on New Year's Day Highlights of Cardiff's 6-1 defeat at QPR in the Sky Bet Championship on New Year's Day

1:56 Highlights of Swansea's 1-0 home win over Charlton on January 2 Highlights of Swansea's 1-0 home win over Charlton on January 2

Opta stats

Cardiff are set to host rivals Swansea in a league match for the first time since November 2013, when they won 1-0 in the Premier League.

This is the 29th Football League season in which Cardiff and Swansea have met, but the Swans have never previously completed a league double over their rivals; they won 1-0 in the reverse fixture in October.

Cardiff's 1-6 defeat away to QPR was the first time they'd shipped 6+ goals in a league game outside of the top-flight since April 2009 vs Preston (0-6). Cardiff haven't lost consecutive league games since May 2019 (3 in a row).

Swansea have lost two of their last three away league games (W1), after going 11 unbeaten on the road beforehand (W5 D6).

Defender Aden Flint has had a hand in more home league goals for Cardiff this season than any other player (3 goals, 3 assists).

Swansea's Andre Ayew has been directly involved in eight away league goals this season (5 goals, 3 assists), more than double that of any other player at the club.

Prutton's prediction

Now this is a huge game! A South Wales derby is always a fantastic occasion and this will be no different, especially with both sides competing for a spot in the top six.

Cardiff have stuttered a little of late under Neil Harris, while Steve Cooper will hope that FA Cup hammering at QPR won't impact upon Swansea's league form. I'll back a draw.

David Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)