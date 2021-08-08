Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Dundee. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 2

  • K Furuhashi (20th minute, 25th minute)

Dundee 0

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Celtic 2, Dundee 0.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul McGowan.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    yellow_card icon

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    offside icon

    Offside, Dundee. Jordan Marshall tries a through ball, but Cillian Sheridan is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

    yellow_card icon

    Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Liel Abada.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    goal icon

    Goal! Celtic 2, Dundee 0. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

    goal icon

    Goal! Celtic 1, Dundee 0. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liel Abada.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

    free_kick_won icon

    Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

    free_kick_won icon

    Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Joe Hart (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

    free_kick_won icon

    Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.