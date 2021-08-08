45'+2' First Half ends, Celtic 2, Dundee 0.

45' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Paul McGowan.

43' Attempt saved. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

43' Attempt blocked. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

43' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

43' Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

42' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

42' Attempt saved. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

40' Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

40' Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Jordan Marshall (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

38' Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

38' Foul by Jordan Marshall (Dundee).

35' Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

35' Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

34' Offside, Dundee. Jordan Marshall tries a through ball, but Cillian Sheridan is caught offside.

34' Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

34' Cillian Sheridan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

32' Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

31' Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

31' Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30' Anthony Ralston (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

30' Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

28' Lee Ashcroft (Dundee) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28' Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28' Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dundee).

27' Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

27' Attempt blocked. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Liel Abada.

27' Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Ralston.

26' Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).

26' Paul McMullan (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

25' Goal! Celtic 2, Dundee 0. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

24' Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

23' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jordan Marshall.

20' Goal! Celtic 1, Dundee 0. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liel Abada.

17' Attempt missed. Anthony Ralston (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross following a corner.

17' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Adam Legzdins.

17' Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

15' Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

14' Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Foul by Charlie Adam (Dundee).

13' Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13' Foul by Jordan McGhee (Dundee).

10' Attempt missed. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Rogic.

9' Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

8' Foul by Liel Abada (Celtic).

8' Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

7' Joe Hart (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee).

4' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

4' Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.