Celtic vs Ferencvaros preview

Team news

French striker Odsonne Edouard should overcome a thigh problem in time for Celtic's Champions League second qualifying round tie against Ferencvaros at Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Forward Leigh Griffiths remains on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Winger Mikey Johnston is still recovering from calf surgery and defender Boli Bolingoli, who had to self-isolate after returning from a trip to Spain which breached coronavirus protocol, has not yet returned to training, albeit his future remains in doubt.

How to follow

Follow Celtic vs Ferencvaros on Sky Sports' digital platforms with a dedicated live blog from 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Lennon's Ferencvaros insider

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said he was counting on inside knowledge from former player and team-mate Stiliyan Petrov, who he said knows the Hungarian champions well.

He said: "I was speaking to Stiliyan about it and he was giving me a few wee titbits on players and how they will play.

"I know it is a tricky tie against Ferencvaros who were excellent against Djurdgardens. I watched snippets of it, but we will watch it more in depth.

"They are a good side and I was speaking to Stiliyan about them last week. They are quite a strong team, particularly away from home."

Captain Scott Brown added that Celtic would have to put the handicap of missing out on a packed home ground behind them - and focus on making their own motivation on Wednesday night.

He said: "Celtic Park can be unbelievable for us, especially on European nights. But we need to make sure that we deal with that and take full responsibility when we go onto the park.

"We need to press like there are 60,000 people there. We can hear each other shouting, we know the demands we place on each other and that's one good thing we take away from the situation.

"But we always miss the fans, they're the 12th man, especially in these games early in the season, so we definitely have to make it intense for Ferencvaros."

