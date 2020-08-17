Celtic vs KR Reykjavik preview

Team news and ways to follow ahead of Celtic vs KR Reykjavik on Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Team news

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths remains out with a calf injury.

Winger Mikey Johnston has had his calf surgery and will be out for three to five weeks, while striker Albian Ajeti - Celtic's new signing from West Ham - is in squad but not ready to start.

For KR Reykjavik, Kristinn Jonsson and Kristjan Floka Finnbogason limped out of their league game - a 2-1 home defeat to FH Hafnarf Jordur - on Friday.

Head coach Runar Kristinsson has revealed both players could miss out on the trip to Glasgow.

Alex Hilmarsson and Aegir Jonasson could come into the starting side, while Pablo Punyed is another option for the visitors.

How to follow

Lennon: Reaching CL a priority for Celtic

Celtic have had two Scottish premiership matches postponed after Boli Bolingoli breached Covid-19 protocols and they return to action in Glasgow on Tuesday in a one-legged Champions League first qualifier against Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavik.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has stressed that reaching the Champions League was one of the club's priorities this season.

"I think the players will be fully focused on that," he said. "It is important for them, important for the club. We've only had two competitive games so I think this game is really important for a lot of reasons.

"Reykjavik played on Friday and before that they had a shutdown but, for me, the game is all about us.

"We are at home, it is one leg. The preparation has been good even though we missed out on a couple of games. We have given plenty of respect to Reykjavik but we are expecting a strong performance from ourselves."

'Squad have put Bolingoli controversy behind them'

Greg Taylor insists the Celtic squad have put the Bolingoli controversy behind them to concentrate on their Champions League qualifier against KR Reykjavik.

The Parkhead club had games against St Mirren and Aberdeen postponed after Scottish government intervention when it was discovered that the Belgian defender had featured against Kilmarnock last week despite not quarantining after a trip to Spain.

Ahead of the game against the Icelandic side, Taylor was asked about the prospect of Bolingoli returning to the dressing room.

"I think it will be discussed as a team privately when Boli does comes back," the 22-year-old left-back said. "It's an in-house matter. I will leave it there. Our focus is purely on tomorrow now. It's been dealt with by the club.

1:24 Neil Lennon says he is 'not aware of' a loan bid from French club Amiens SC for Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli.

"We have not seen Boli, he has been quarantining so I am sure that will be discussed at a later date.

"It has been business as usual for us. We have been getting down to training, it's been a good week and all our focus has been on that. We are moving past it. We can't afford to dwell on things in the past. We have a game tomorrow night and that's all our focus is on.

"Europe is massive at a club this size every year and nothing changes. Tomorrow is the first qualifying game and we need to win it."

