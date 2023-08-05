Celtic 4-2 Ross County: David Turnbull at the double as Champions make winning start

David Turnbull scored the first goal of the new Scottish Premiership season as Champions Celtic made a winning start under Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder was a surprise start ahead of Reo Hatate in Rodgers' first competitive game since returning to Parkhead and wasted no time in showing why deserved it.

He slammed the ball in from the penalty spot after Josh Sims tripped Greg Taylor in the box.

Kyogo Furuhashi fired in for 2-0 before Turnbull found himself perfectly placed to convert Matt O'Riley's brilliant cross before the break.

Jordan White headed in to reduce the deficit, but Matt O'Riley smashed Celtic's fourth to ensure a winning start for Rodgers before James Brown replied for County with the last kick.

Rodgers returns with victory

The County players and manager Malky Mackay gave the champions a guard of honour as they entered the field before Celtic substitute James Forrest raised the league flag.

The visitors did not stand back when the whistle blew. Mackay's side got forward in numbers and had an early chance when both Simon Murray and Josh Sims were unable to turn home from close range.

Murray then turned inside Anthony Ralston before being denied by a Cameron Carter-Vickers block.

Ralston looked rusty early on after missing much of pre-season and his lofted back pass put Joe Hart under pressure. The goalkeeper chested the ball down before being dispossessed by Murray, who stumbled and ran the ball out before appealing in vain for a penalty.

Celtic soon had a spot-kick after Sims caught Greg Taylor as the left-back latched onto a bouncing ball. Turnbull sent Ross Laidlaw the wrong way to open the scoring 17 minutes into the season.

The goalscorer was involved as Celtic doubled their lead in the 26th minute, heading the ball on following Ralston's clearance to leave County exposed. Celtic punished them clinically as Furuhashi swept home Liel Abada's pass.

Turnbull was denied by a double save from Laidlaw after being played through by the Japanese striker, but he soon got his second goal in the 42nd minute.

O'Riley played a one-two with Furuhashi and stood the ball up to the back post where the former Motherwell midfielder found the roof of the net.

Celtic dominated the opening stages of the second half and Laidlaw made a double stop from O'Riley and Daizen Maeda.

But County made their eighth corner of the game count on the hour mark when White sent a looping header into the top corner from Yan Dhanda's inswinging delivery.

Hatate replaced Turnbull and Carl Starfelt came on before O'Riley blasted a right-footed shot high into the net after Furuhashi's first-time through-ball in the 73rd minute.

Some heavy touches from Furuhashi twice cost him the chance to add to Celtic's tally before Odin Thiago Holm and Yang Hyun-jun came on for their competitive debuts.

Yang played an impressive part in a sweeping counter-attack which ended with Laidlaw making an excellent stop from Forrest.

County got reward for continuing to commit forward when James Brown fired home in the fifth minute of stoppage time when his shot went in off Starfelt's leg.

What's next?

Celtic are away to Aberdeen in their next Scottish Premiership match on August 13, live on Sky Sports. The match kicks off at midday.

Ross County host St Johnstone on August 12, kick-off 3pm.