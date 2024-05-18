Celtic 3-2 St Mirren: Luis Palma's late strike ensures Hoops Premiership title party a winning one

Luis Palma's late strike saw Celtic secure a win on an emotional Premiership trophy day for retiring goalkeeper Joe Hart.

After wrapping up the league in style at Kilmarnock in midweek, the Hoops were looking for more of the same in their final league game of the season.

But St Mirren, back in Europe for the first time in 37-years, had other ideas as Mark O'Hara slammed home the opener inside the opening 10 minutes.

Matt O'Riley levelled the game, before O'Hara fired in his second from the penalty spot after Stephen Welsh clattered into Toyosi Olysanya with Kyogo Furuhashi pulling the Hoops level again before the break.

There was an emotional tribute to Hart in his final Celtic Park appearance as he left the pitch with minutes left to play before Palma really got the party started when he secured the champions victory.

More to follow.

