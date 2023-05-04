Celtic 0-1 Rangers: Kirsty Howat's stunning strike keeps Rangers' SWPL title defence alive

Kirsty Howat's stunning strike saw Rangers draw level with Celtic in the SWPL to keep their title hopes alive.

The striker smashed the ball into the net in the second half to secure Rangers' first victory over Celtic this season.

Celtic struggled to make an impact in the game with Caitlin Hayes disallowed goal their only shot on target.

Rangers are now level on points with their rivals, who are second on goal difference, with both side five points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with four games remaining.

SWPL roundup

Image: Kinga Kozak opened the scoring for Glasgow City

Glasgow City 2-1 Hibernian

Glasgow City remain five points clear at the top of the SWPL after a 2-1 win over a weakened Hibernian side.

Kinga Kozak gave the hosts the lead after just seven minutes, with Emily Whelan heading in Priscilla Chinchilla's cross to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Hibernian defender Siobhan Hunter volleyed home a consolation for Dean Gibson's side, who are 10 points behind Edinburgh rivals Hearts.

City host Hearts on Sunday before facing Celtic on May 11, live on Sky Sports. Hibernian are at home to Rangers.

Heart of Midlothian 1-1 Partick Thistle

In the other top-six game, midfielder Jenny Smith gave Hearts the lead in the capital, but centre-half and Thistle captain Demi Falconer bundled in an equaliser.

It was Thistle's second goal since the split and earned them their first point in their last six games.

Spartans 4-2 Dundee United

Spartans moved above Motherwell after a second half comeback to pile pressure on Dundee United in their battle to avoid the relegation play-off.

United captain Danni McGinley opened the scoring straight from a free-kick for the second time in three days, Spartans midfielder Katherine Smart then equalised before forward Georgie Robb regained the lead for United.

Defender Robyn McCafferty pulled Spartans level again before Smart scored her second to give Spartans the lead for the first time.

The home win was confirmed when an own goal boosted the scoreline to 4-2.

Motherwell 1-3 Hamilton Academical

Eilidh Austin inspired Hamilton to their first Lanarkshire derby victory of the season, with the on-loan Rangers striker scoring a hat-trick at the Excelsior Stadium.

Carla Boyce converted a penalty to make it 1-1, but the 17-year-old completed the club's first treble in this fixture.

Accies move to within two points of guaranteed safety next season after Dundee United's defeat. Motherwell drop down to eighth and are now a point behind Spartans.

Aberdeen 5-1 Glasgow Women

Aberdeen moved another step closer to safety with a comfortable victory over relegated Glasgow Women.

Bailley Collins gave Aberdeen the lead and forward Hannah Stewart scored a quickfire double before half-time.

Eilidh Shore's second-half strike was sharply followed by an own goal to move the Dons move seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot.