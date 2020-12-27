Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Chelsea vs Aston Villa preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

      Frank Lampard is likely to make a number of changes; Aston Villa will be without Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings; Follow Chelsea vs Villa with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; watch free match highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Sunday 27 December 2020 17:55, UK

      Frank Lampard is likely to ring the changes against Aston Villa
      Image: Frank Lampard is likely to ring the changes against Aston Villa

      Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 5.30pm).

      Team news

      Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is likely to make a number of changes to his side for the Premier League visit of Aston Villa on Monday.

      He was unhappy with the performance of his team in their 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Arsenal and could respond by shuffling his pack.

      Hakim Ziyech (hamstring) will still be missing and it remains to be seen if full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James feature having both passed late tests to start against the Gunners as the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz push for recalls.

      preview image 1:55
      Ahead of matchweek 16 in the Premier League, we take a look at some of the key stats surrounding the fixtures.

      Aston Villa will be without Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings.

      Barkley has been out with a hamstring injury for a month but cannot play against his parent club anyway while Mings is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

      Ezri Konsa will replace Mings having recovered from illness but Trezeguet (hamstring) and Wesley (knee) both remain out.

      How to follow

      Follow Chelsea vs Aston Villa in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Last time out...

      preview image 3:01
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Chelsea in the Premier League.
      preview image 3:07
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
