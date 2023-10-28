Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earn Bees third consecutive win at Stamford Bridge

Brentford became the first side in the Premier League era to win their first three matches at Stamford Bridge as Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earned them a 2-0 victory over Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino looked to be turning the Blues' form around after three wins and a draw in their past four matches, but this contest was remarkably similar to the Bees' two previous trips to play their west London rivals.

Chelsea dominated possession but missed several presentable chances before allowing the visitors to punish their sloppiness when an unmarked Ethan Pinnock headed the opener just before the hour.

Chelsea lacked both the creativity and quality to break down Brentford, who were happy to soak up the pressure before sealing the win through Bryan Mbeumo's breakaway goal deep into stoppage time.

How Bees stung Blues yet again

Pochettino’s face at full-time said more than any words could. His face a blend of anger, frustration and disbelief, the manager was no doubt wondering how his side had fallen into the same trap against a Brentford side that have their number.

Chelsea came flying out of the blocks, hitting the bar through a curling Noni Madueke effort before Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling squandered big chances.

Team news Chelsea: Axel Disasi returned in place of Malo Gusto, while Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez were replaced by Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson after picking up injuries

Brentford: Mads Roerslev and Aaron Hickey returned as the Bees moved to a 3-5-2 formation, with Frank Onyeka and Neal Maupay missing out

But it didn’t feel too concerning at that point for Chelsea, with it seeming like a case of when, and not if, they would take the lead.

But Brentford know what it takes to win at Stamford Bridge and began to stem the flow of chances before going in front against the run of play, with Axel Disasi somehow losing Pinnock at the far post.

After earning 4-1 and 2-0 victories here in recent seasons, Thomas Frank’s side backed themselves to sit deep and once again frustrate their hosts, who become increasingly vulnerable to the counter-attack.

Chelsea barely created a chance in the final half hour, while Robert Sanchez was forced to deny Mbeumo and Yegor Yarmolyuk in the closing minutes.

But Brentford would not be denied their clincher and it came in farcical scenes, with Sanchez vainly giving chase to Neal Maupay after coming up for a corner before stumbling to the ground as Mbeumo tapped the ball into the empty net.

Most Chelsea supporters were long gone by the time the final whistle finally sounded, but those that remained unleashed a chorus of boos, with Pochettino silently taking it all in.

Opta stats: Chelsea's miserable home form continues

Chelsea have lost their eighth Premier League home game in 2023 (W3 D7), their most home league defeats in a calendar year since 1986 (10).

Brentford have won four consecutive away London derbies for the first time in their league history, while they’re unbeaten in each of their last 13 against fellow London rivals in the Premier League (W7 D6).

Chelsea have lost five of their last seven London derbies in the Premier League (W1 D1), as many defeats as in their previous 19 such games beforehand (W10 D4).

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo has been directly involved in five Premier League goals (two goals, three assists) against Chelsea, more goal involvements than he has against any other side in the competition.

Chelsea host Championship side Blackburn in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday - kick-off 7.45pm.

The Blues then return to Premier League action with a Monday Night Football trip to Tottenham on November 6 - kick-off 8pm.

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea Monday 6th November 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Brentford's next game is at home to West Ham on Saturday - kick-off 3pm.