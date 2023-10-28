Chelsea 0-2 Brentford: Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earn Bees third consecutive win at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Brentford. Premier League.
Stamford Bridge.
Report as Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earn Brentford a 2-0 win at Chelsea; Blues dominated possession but could not break down west London rivals; Bees become only side to win first three Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge and move above Chelsea in the table
Saturday 28 October 2023 15:00, UK
Brentford became the first side in the Premier League era to win their first three matches at Stamford Bridge as Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo earned them a 2-0 victory over Chelsea.
Mauricio Pochettino looked to be turning the Blues' form around after three wins and a draw in their past four matches, but this contest was remarkably similar to the Bees' two previous trips to play their west London rivals.
Chelsea dominated possession but missed several presentable chances before allowing the visitors to punish their sloppiness when an unmarked Ethan Pinnock headed the opener just before the hour.
Chelsea lacked both the creativity and quality to break down Brentford, who were happy to soak up the pressure before sealing the win through Bryan Mbeumo's breakaway goal deep into stoppage time.
Pochettino’s face at full-time said more than any words could. His face a blend of anger, frustration and disbelief, the manager was no doubt wondering how his side had fallen into the same trap against a Brentford side that have their number.
Chelsea came flying out of the blocks, hitting the bar through a curling Noni Madueke effort before Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling squandered big chances.
But it didn’t feel too concerning at that point for Chelsea, with it seeming like a case of when, and not if, they would take the lead.
But Brentford know what it takes to win at Stamford Bridge and began to stem the flow of chances before going in front against the run of play, with Axel Disasi somehow losing Pinnock at the far post.
After earning 4-1 and 2-0 victories here in recent seasons, Thomas Frank’s side backed themselves to sit deep and once again frustrate their hosts, who become increasingly vulnerable to the counter-attack.
Chelsea barely created a chance in the final half hour, while Robert Sanchez was forced to deny Mbeumo and Yegor Yarmolyuk in the closing minutes.
But Brentford would not be denied their clincher and it came in farcical scenes, with Sanchez vainly giving chase to Neal Maupay after coming up for a corner before stumbling to the ground as Mbeumo tapped the ball into the empty net.
Most Chelsea supporters were long gone by the time the final whistle finally sounded, but those that remained unleashed a chorus of boos, with Pochettino silently taking it all in.
