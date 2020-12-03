Chelsea vs Leeds United preview, team news, kick-off time, live on Sky, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Chelsea have a fully-fit squad for Saturday night's Premier League clash with Leeds at Stamford Bridge but Frank Lampard is expected to rotate his resources after Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League romp at Sevilla.

France forward Olivier Giroud is pushing hard for his first league start of the season, having struck all four goals in Spain in a stunning display of finishing.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has reported no new injuries following last week's 1-0 win at Everton and is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

Midfielders Pablo Hernandez (muscle strain) and Jamie Shackleton (thigh) are continuing to work their way back to full fitness and unlikely to be in contention.

Bielsa confirmed defender Diego Llorente has recovered from a groin injury but will feature for the Under-23s before being considered for his belated club debut.

How to follow

Chelsea

Leeds United Saturday 5th December 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

The Chelsea defensive juggernaut will be given a significant workout this weekend. Leeds won't be scared to throw caution to the wind with their usual gusto but may just bump into a Thiago Silva shaped wall.

Since his mishap on debut against West Brom, Silva has been downright dependable and excellently efficient without breaking sweat for Chelsea. In 450 minutes of game-time since the 3-3 draw at the Baggies, Silva has conceded just one goal on his watch. A figure backed up by the expected goals against figure of just 1.94 during that period. His influence, added to the no-nonsense goalkeeping of Edouard Mendy, could take Chelsea to silverware this season.

With the space on offer up the other end for Chelsea's forward players, who will be given license to test their skills one-on-one with Leeds' brave defensive shape, chances are going to fall their way at regular intervals in what should be a typically bonkers encounter. Their quality will shine through in the final third.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 3-0 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

From the archives...

Opta stats

Chelsea won their last meeting with Leeds in all competitions, winning 5-1 at Elland Road in a League Cup tie in December 2012. This will be the first league meeting between the sides since a 1-0 win for the Blues at Stamford Bridge in May 2004.

Leeds have lost their last three Premier League away games against Chelsea (between 2002-2004), as many as they'd lost in their first nine in the competition at Stamford Bridge (W2 D4 L3).

Leeds have won just one of their last 21 away league games against London sides (D6 L14), beating QPR 3-1 in December 2017. In the top-flight, the Whites have lost their last four games in the capital by an aggregate score of 1-12.

Of all Premier League sides to have played in more than one season, Chelsea have the best win rate in home games against promoted sides (82% - 68 wins in 83 games). Indeed, the Blues have lost just three such matches in the competition - 0-2 vs Nottingham Forest in January 1995, 0-1 vs Charlton in April 2001 and 0-1 vs Bournemouth in December 2015.

Only Tottenham (9) are on a longer current unbeaten run in the Premier League than Chelsea (8), while no side has kept more clean sheets than the Blues in the division this term (5).

Leeds have won three of their five Premier League away games this season (L2), as many as they had in the whole of their previous campaign in 2003-04 (W3 D2 L14). The Whites have kept a clean sheet in each of these three victories.

Leeds' Premier League matches this season have seen more shots taken than any other side in the competition (289), with the Whites ranking second for most shots (153) and fifth for most shots faced (136). Five of Leeds' 10 Premier League games this season have seen 30+ shots.

