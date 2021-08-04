Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura cancel out Hakim Ziyech double in entertaining pre-season clash

Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn cancelled out Hakim Ziyech's double as a second-half Tottenham comeback earned them a 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

The hosts dominated the opening period and deservedly led when Ziyech ended a 30-yard run by burying the ball low past Pierluigi Gollini (16), before Timo Werner saw a second wrongly ruled out for offside before the half-hour.

Dismal Spurs were two behind when Ziyech found the bottom corner again four minutes after half-time but did finally improve to pull a goal back through Moura's deflected effort 11 minutes into the second period.

They found themselves level against a much-changed Chelsea side when Bergwijn fired through Edouard Mendy's legs (70) and nearly completed the turnaround when substitute Ben Davies' effort was cleared off the line by Ethan Ampadu.

More to follow...

What's next?

Chelsea's next game is their UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal in Belfast on August 11; kick-off at 8pm.

Tottenham face a pre-season north London derby on Sunday when they host Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; kick-off at 2pm.