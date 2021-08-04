Romelu Lukaku tells Inter Milan to accept Chelsea offer

Romelu Lukaku has told Inter Milan he would like them to accept a suitable offer for him from Chelsea.

Chelsea remain determined to re-sign the Belgium striker despite Inter having rejected a second offer of £85m for the 28-year-old, which would have also seen left-back Marcos Alonso move to the Serie A club, according to Sky in Italy.

The reigning European champions had already seen a first offer rebuffed by Inter and it is understood neither proposal had made the Italian club change their mind about selling Lukaku.

An offer of between £94m (€110m) and £102m (€120m) could convince Inter chairman Steven Zhang to sell.

Image: Lukaku scored 24 goals as Inter won the Serie A last season

Premier League rivals Manchester City had also registered their interest in signing Lukaku earlier this year, but no offer was made as Inter showed no intention of selling at the time.

Lukaku played a key role in Inter's Serie A win last season, scoring 24 goals.

Inter need to reduce their wage bill this summer and title-winning boss Antonio Conte left the club in May amid concerns about plans to cut his budget.

Chelsea are determined to sign a world-class striker and their other main target this summer has been Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Lukaku previously spent three years at Chelsea after signing from Anderlecht as a teenager in 2011.

However, he made only 15 appearances for the club - failing to score a goal - before moving to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

He was close to a return in July 2017 but opted to join Manchester United for £75m. Inter signed him from United for £73m two years ago.

