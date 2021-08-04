Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE!

WHAT A DAY FOR A DERBY!Sky Sports' Ron Walker at Stamford Bridge:"Dusk slowly setting in over west London plays the perfect backdrop for a derby in the capital, and with a week to go until their Super Cup game with Villarreal what better opposition to give Chelsea a proper test than another of their oldest rivals, Tottenham."The streets around Stamford Bridge are packed for the first mass return of fans to this ground since March 2020. Thomas Tuchel has already been out posing with photos for fans around the pitch, with this the first glimpse most have had of the Chelsea boss in the flesh, six months since he took the job."The Champions League trophy is in attendance, too, and the home fans couldn't wait for the first chorus of 'Champions of Europe, we know what we are' to their near neighbours."There are Spurs fans here, but I haven't spotted one yet. Given the Harry Kane situation and the couple of seasons they've been having already, I think some won't be feeling too loud this evening."