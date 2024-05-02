Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson seal victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side

Chelsea dealt a huge blow to Tottenham's top-four hopes and boosted their own chances of European qualification with a 2-0 victory over their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts went in front through Trevoh Chalobah's towering header from Conor Gallagher's free-kick in the first half as Spurs' set-piece frailties were exposed again following their defeat to Arsenal.

Ange Postecoglou was visibly incensed with his side's poor display in the first period and Chelsea doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, despite some Spurs improvement, when Nicolas Jackson headed home after Cole Palmer's free-kick came back off the crossbar.

The victory ensures Mauricio Pochettino has completed the double over his former side following Chelsea's 4-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November and puts them only two points behind Newcastle in eighth. Spurs, meanwhile, remain seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, now with only one game in hand.

