Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 2

  • T Chalobah (24th minute)
  • N Jackson (72nd minute)

Tottenham Hotspur 0

    Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson seal victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side

    Match report and match highlights as Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson give Chelsea a 2-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge; victory puts Blues only two points behind Newcastle in eighth place; Spurs miss chance to close gap to Aston Villa

    Thursday 2 May 2024 21:32, UK

    Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, centre right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge
    Image: Nicolas Jackson is congratulated after scoring Chelsea's second goal

    Chelsea dealt a huge blow to Tottenham's top-four hopes and boosted their own chances of European qualification with a 2-0 victory over their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

    The hosts went in front through Trevoh Chalobah's towering header from Conor Gallagher's free-kick in the first half as Spurs' set-piece frailties were exposed again following their defeat to Arsenal.

    Ange Postecoglou was visibly incensed with his side's poor display in the first period and Chelsea doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, despite some Spurs improvement, when Nicolas Jackson headed home after Cole Palmer's free-kick came back off the crossbar.

    The victory ensures Mauricio Pochettino has completed the double over his former side following Chelsea's 4-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November and puts them only two points behind Newcastle in eighth. Spurs, meanwhile, remain seven points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, now with only one game in hand.

    More to follow...

    Trevor Chalobah put Chelsea in front in the first half

    Nicolas Jackson headed in Chelsea's second goal

    Chelsea's remaining fixtures

    May 5: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

    May 11: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

    May 15: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm

    May 19: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

    Tottenham's remaining fixtures

    May 5: Liverpool (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

    May 11: Burnley (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

    May 14: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

    May 19: Sheffield United (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

