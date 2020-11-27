Chelsea vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Christian Pulisic could return for Chelsea having beaten his latest hamstring issue. Pulisic is back in training but boss Frank Lampard is not sure whether the USA forward is yet back to full match fitness.

Kai Havertz is working back to full sharpness having completed his self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tottenham will be without centre-back Toby Alderweireld after he suffered a groin injury during last weekend's 2-0 win over Manchester City. Welsh defender Joe Rodon replaced the Belgian late on and could be given a full debut.

Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga are other alternatives. Hugo Lloris, Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn are expected to be part of the squad but Erik Lamela (Achilles) remains out.

2:13 A preview of matchweek 10 from the Premier League as Manchester United travel to Southampton aiming to make history and Chelsea host Tottenham in a London derby

How to follow

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 29th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Chelsea vs Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm on Sunday; kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Huge match. Although Chelsea have hit a purple patch of form, I feel this is a great time for Tottenham to head to west London.

Not only will the players be bursting with confidence in the way the team structure is working, Chelsea's hold over them at Stamford Bridge - losing just one of the last 34 meetings - is null and void due to the behind-closed-doors factor. This game is usually played in a hatred filled, ferocious atmosphere which Chelsea have fed off to their advantage - not this time.

In these big games between teams with title ambitions, my immediate instinct is to see whether the draw is the biggest price of all three match outcomes. In this case it is. A stalemate suits both parties and if the game is level with 30 minutes to play we could see a repeat of what happened between Manchester City and Liverpool where the game fizzled out completely.

Since the start of Spurs' four-game winning run, only Jack Grealish - in a league of his own in terms of drawing opposition - has won more fouls in the Premier League than Harry Kane.

From a betting perspective, this significantly increases the likelihood of opposition players within his vicinity picking up yellow cards.

N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma all are going to be tasked with stopping Kane getting into dangerous positions. A tactic employed by Frank Lampard's side when the two teams met in December last year, a game Chelsea won 2-0. Zouma, especially, was very aggressive in the way he engaged Kane to the extent he was booked for a thumping challenge with 33 minutes gone. He is 9/2 to get a card. That is well worth jumping on.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Kurt Zouma to receive a card (9/2 with Sky Bet)

From the archives

We look back on a dramatic meeting between the sides in 2016, as well as showcasing some of the best goals from this fixture...

4:12 We take a trip back to 2016 and a historic night at Stamford Bridge when emotions were running high between title-chasers Tottenham and London rivals Chelsea

5:02 Ahead of their meeting on Sunday, we take a look at some of the greatest goals between Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League

Opta stats

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games against Spurs, more than they had in their previous eight against them (W2 D2 L4). They last won more consecutively against them in the competition between January 2000 and March 2002 (six games).

Tottenham have won just one of their last 34 away games against Chelsea in all competitions (D11 L22), losing the last three in a row since a 3-1 victory in April 2018.

Spurs have kept just one clean sheet in their last 17 away matches against Chelsea in all competitions, a 0-0 draw in March 2012.

Chelsea (seven, level with Southampton) and Tottenham (eight) are on the current longest unbeaten runs in the Premier League, with Spurs one of three sides with a 100 per cent away record in the competition so far this term.

Since the start of 2018-19, Chelsea have won eight of their 10 home London derbies in the Premier League (D1 L1), dropping points in consecutive games last season against West Ham (0-1) and Arsenal (2-2).

Tottenham have won all four of their Premier League away games so far this season - only four teams have ever won their first five on the road in a Premier League campaign (Newcastle in 1994-95, Charlton in 2005-06, Chelsea in 2008-09 and Man City in 2017-18). Meanwhile, Spurs have only done this once in their top-flight history, doing so in their last title-winning season of 1960-61.

Tottenham are looking to win five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2018. The Lilywhites will have been top of the Premier League table for at least seven days this season, more than they had in their previous 10 campaigns combined (6 days between 2010-11 and 2019-20).

Tottenham boss José Mourinho has lost both of his Premier League meetings with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard - the Portuguese has never lost three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club before.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September 2019. He has scored 18 Premier League goals since the start of last season, twice as many as any other player for the Blues.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been involved in 16 Premier League goals this season (seven goals, nine assists), more than any other player. He is averaging a goal or assist every 50 minutes so far in the competition this term.

This week on the Pitch to Post Preview Podcast, Peter Smith is joined by Michael Bridge and Charlotte Marsh to look ahead to a blockbuster London derby between title hopefuls Chelsea and Tottenham. James Cooper explains how Bruno Fernandes has become Man Utd's leader, and we analyse Arsenal's creativity problems.

Plus, Tim Thornton has the latest from Leeds and Sheffield United - including the story of how the Blades almost signed Diego Maradona! Charlotte then makes her bold Pitch for what she thinks will happen in this weekend's Premier League action…

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox