Tue 17th September

Champions League - Group H

  • Chelsea vs Valencia
  • 8:00pm Tuesday 17th September
  • Stamford Bridge   (Att: 39469)
FT

Chelsea 0

Valencia 1

Rodrigo (74)

Report

Jack Wilkinson

@jacktwilkinson

Chelsea 0-1 Valencia: Ross Barkley misses costly penalty in Champions League opener

Report as Frank Lampard tastes defeat on Champions League managerial debut and loses Mason Mount to ankle injury in Group H opener

Last Updated: 17/09/19 10:22pm

Ross Barkley after missing his penalty for Chelsea against Valencia
Ross Barkley after missing his penalty for Chelsea against Valencia

Ross Barkley missed a late VAR-awarded penalty as Frank Lampard lost 1-0 to Valencia on his Champions League debut as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea had the chance to cancel out Rodrigo's 74th-minute opener and salvage a point when the Video Assistant Referee alerted the on-field official to Daniel Wass' handball in the area with three minutes remaining.

Barkley insisted he should take the spot-kick, snatching the ball off regular penalty taker Jorginho, but his effort cannoned off the top of the crossbar.

The late penalty controversy compounded a harsh introduction to Champions League football for Lampard, who lost Mason Mount to injury just 16 minutes and still awaits the first home victory of his tenure at Chelsea.

Rodrigo celebrates firing Valencia into the lead at Stamford Bridge
Rodrigo celebrates firing Valencia into the lead at Stamford Bridge

