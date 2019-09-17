Chelsea 0-1 Valencia: Ross Barkley misses costly penalty in Champions League opener

Ross Barkley after missing his penalty for Chelsea against Valencia

Ross Barkley missed a late VAR-awarded penalty as Frank Lampard lost 1-0 to Valencia on his Champions League debut as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea had the chance to cancel out Rodrigo's 74th-minute opener and salvage a point when the Video Assistant Referee alerted the on-field official to Daniel Wass' handball in the area with three minutes remaining.

Barkley insisted he should take the spot-kick, snatching the ball off regular penalty taker Jorginho, but his effort cannoned off the top of the crossbar.

The late penalty controversy compounded a harsh introduction to Champions League football for Lampard, who lost Mason Mount to injury just 16 minutes and still awaits the first home victory of his tenure at Chelsea.

Rodrigo celebrates firing Valencia into the lead at Stamford Bridge

What's next?

Chelsea vs Liverpool Live on

Chelsea host league leaders Liverpool on Renault Super Sunday - live on 4pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm. Valencia, meanwhile, host Leganes in La Liga on the same day (Kick-off 3pm)