Chelsea vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

N'Golo Kante is the only player sidelined for Chelsea ahead of Saturday's game. The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with France, missing their final two World Cup Qualifiers.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel also confirmed that Timo Werner would start against the relegation-threatened Baggies with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham all fit to feature.

West Brom will be without young midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 21-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and is ineligible for the game against his parent club.

Hal Robson-Kanu was sent home from Wales duty after breaching protocol but has tested negative for coronavirus. All the Baggies' international contingent are available for the match.

Follow Chelsea vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog.

Jones Knows prediction

Here, we have the clash of the best defence and the worst attack in the Premier League - going by numbers since Thomas Tuchel was appointed.

Across all competitions, it's been 687 minutes since Chelsea conceded - facing teams like Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid twice in that run - and Tuchel has seen his side ship just two goals in the Premier League. A title challenge could be on the agenda next season.

It doesn't take a genius to know that a Chelsea win to nil at 5/6 looks the most likely outcome here.

There's a touch more value in the goalscorer markets. Kai Havertz looks set to add to his Premier League tally for the season of just one goal in the coming weeks if Tuchel continues to see him as a central striker. The German has struggled to adjust to the Premier League since his £62m move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer but an arm around the shoulder from his new manager seems to be helping. He was very unfortunate not to score when leading the line against both Everton and Leeds, having five shots on goal in total and registering a combined expected goal figure of 0.86. If selected, he's a fine price to open the scoring.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

Last time out...

Opta stats

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League meetings with West Brom (W5 D2), coming from 0-3 down at half-time to draw 3-3 in the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns this season.

West Brom are winless in their last 15 away league games against Chelsea (D3 L12) since a 3-1 win in September 1978. In the Premier League, the Baggies have lost 10 of their 12 visits to Stamford Bridge (D2), failing to score on nine occasions in that run.

Since a 0-1 defeat to Bournemouth in December 2015, Chelsea have won their last 11 Premier League home games against sides in the relegation zone by an aggregate score of 31-4.

West Bromwich Albion have won just 10% of their Premier League games in London (W7 D19 L44), the lowest ratio of any non-London side with at least 50 visits to the capital. The Baggies are winless in their last 13 such games since a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2016 (D2 L11).

Chelsea have had five goalless draws in the Premier League this season, with three of those coming in their 10 games under Thomas Tuchel. Only in 1998-99 and 2001-02 (both six) have the Blues had more 0-0 draws in a single Premier League campaign.

West Bromwich Albion have scored fewer (9) and conceded more (30) second-half goals than any other Premier League side this season. Meanwhile, no side has conceded fewer goals after half-time than Chelsea (10), while 61% of the Blues' goals scored this term have come in the second half (27/44).

After conceding 28 goals in their first 10 Premier League games under Sam Allardyce (2.8 per game), West Brom have shipped just three times in their last six in the competition (0.5 per game). However, the Baggies have scored just 10 goals in 16 league games under Allardyce (0.6 per game), failing to score in their last three.

Chelsea are yet to concede a single goal in their five Premier League home games under Thomas Tuchel. In English top-flight history, the only team to keep a clean sheet in their first six home games under a specific manager are Manchester City under Ron Saunders in 1973-74.

Hakim Ziyech has scored in both of his last two appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, the same number as in his first 24 games for the club. The Moroccan hasn't scored in three consecutive club games since a run of four in January 2016 with FC Twente.

All three of West Brom forward Callum Robinson's Premier League goals have been scored against Chelsea, scoring once for Sheffield United last season and twice in the reverse fixture for the Baggies this term.

