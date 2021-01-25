Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers. Premier League.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 0

    Wolverhampton Wanderers 0

      All Sky Bet Odds

      Chelsea vs Wolves preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

      Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea dugout; N'Golo Kante a doubt; Willian Jose needs work permit; follow Chelsea vs Wolves with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; watch free match highlights shortly after full-time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Tuesday 26 January 2021 18:50, UK

      PSG&#39;s head coach Thomas Tuchel signals during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
      Image: Thomas Tuchel will get straight to work against Wolves

      Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 6pm.

      Team news

      New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be in the Stamford Bridge dugout for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Wolves.

      The German head coach has replaced Frank Lampard at the Blues' helm and got straight to work in west London on Tuesday night.

      N'Golo Kante will be a doubt with hamstring trouble, but otherwise Chelsea should have a relatively clean bill of health beyond.

      PSG&#39;s head coach Thomas Tuchel signals during a Group H Champions League soccer match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) 1:57
      Sky in Germany reporter Max Bielefeld gives the lowdown on Thomas Tuchel and what he would bring to Chelsea

      Wolves are awaiting a work permit before new signing Willian Jose can link up with the squad.

      Trending

      The Brazilian striker has joined on loan from Real Sociedad until the end of the season but also needs a negative coronavirus test before he can travel to England.

      Manager Nuno Espirito Santo remains without Marcal (groin), Jonny (knee), Morgan Gibbs-White (coronavirus) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), but hopes Jonny will be back in two weeks.

      Also See:

      How to follow

      preview image 2:31
      A preview of matchweek 20 in the Premier League as Everton face Leicester and Liverpool travel to Tottenham

      Follow Chelsea vs Wolves in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Jones Knows' prediction

      preview image 3:10
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Chelsea

      Wolves can't catch a break. This fixture will have looked a lot more appealing to Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning than it does now. Instead of travelling to a confidence-drained, stuttering Chelsea side that looked under-motivated with Frank Lampard in charge, it's now a completely different scenario. Chelsea, you'd assume, will now be fully charged to impress their new boss Thomas Tuchel.

      Timo Werner could hardly trap or pass the ball properly against Luton. Wolves will get to see the probable transformation into Diego Maradona up close on Wednesday night.

      A change of boss in the dugout is always a difficult one to analyse from a betting view in the immediate aftermath. Tuchel is famed for his aggressive and tactically astute style but working on assumptions without using evidence is not a path to profit. I'll be sitting back and watching with interest to see what Tuchel does with an undoubtedly richly talented, yet out of form, squad of players.

      What we do know is that Wolves are in toothless mood in the final third. Recording just one shot on target against Chorley from the sixth tier of the English football pyramid in the FA Cup took pragmatic football to another level. A Chelsea win to nil makes sense, but it's predicted with absolutely no confidence whatsoever.

      JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

      Pitch to Post Review - All 20 clubs analysed in half-term report

      In a bumper Review show, the panel recover from spitting out their coffee on Monday morning to react to the news that Frank Lampard has lost his job as Chelsea manager. Where did it go wrong for Lampard? Did he lack experience? And what would replacement Thomas Tuchel bring?

      Jasper Taylor is joined by Roger Clarke, Gerard Brand and Mark McAdam for the latest Pitch to Post review, as we analyse all 20 Premier League clubs in the half-term review.

      In possibly the most bizarre Premier League season in history, which has seen eight different leaders, we cover every team from the rise of Ole's United to the fall of Wilder's.

      To hear more, download the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Review podcast on your provider

      Opta stats

      WOLVES 1-2 EVERTON 3:01
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's win over Wolves
      • Chelsea have won five of their six home Premier League matches against Wolves (D1), winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge last season.
      • Wolves, who were 2-1 winners at Molineux earlier in the campaign, are looking for their first top-flight league double over Chelsea since the 1974/75 season under manager Bill McGarry.
      • Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have earned 23 points from their 13 league games in London (W6 D5 L2) - only Liverpool (31) and Manchester City (28) have won more away points in the capital in this time.
      • Chelsea have lost seven home Premier League matches under Frank Lampard (P28 W15 D6 L7), as many as his predecessors Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri did in 57 games combined (W40 D10 L7), while only Glenn Hoddle (17) and Claudio Ranieri (11) have lost more Premier League games at Stamford Bridge as Blues boss.
      • Chelsea have only lost their first two home top-flight matches in a calendar year three times previously, and not since 1993 when they lost to Man City and Sheffield Wednesday. The first time it occurred - in 1956 - their second home defeat was against Wolves.
      • Wolves haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 12 Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition. Wolves have conceded at least twice in each of their last three league games, last having a longer such run in the top-flight between February and April 2012 (nine games).
      • Wolves have only lost three consecutive league games under Nuno Espírito Santo once previously, losing three in a row in October/November 2018.
      • Chelsea's Mason Mount has created 48 chances in 18 Premier League games this season, only four fewer than he created in 37 games last season (52). Mount is creating a chance on average every 32 minutes this season, the best ratio by an Englishman to play at least five games in a season for the Blues since Frank Lampard in 2009-10 (one every 28 mins).
      • In three league starts against Wolves, Tammy Abraham has scored six goals - three for Bristol City in 2016/17 and a hat-trick for current side Chelsea in September 2019; his two league appearances against them since scoring his treble have been both as a substitute, playing just 31 minutes combined.
      • Wolves forward Fábio Silva is only the second teenager to score more than once in the Premier League for Wolves, after Pedro Neto (also 2 goals). The only Portuguese teenagers to score more than twice in the Premier League are Ricardo Vaz Tê (3) and Cristiano Ronaldo (8).
      Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

      Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

      One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports