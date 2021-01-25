Chelsea vs Wolves preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves in the Premier League on Wednesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be in the Stamford Bridge dugout for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Wolves.

The German head coach has replaced Frank Lampard at the Blues' helm and got straight to work in west London on Tuesday night.

N'Golo Kante will be a doubt with hamstring trouble, but otherwise Chelsea should have a relatively clean bill of health beyond.

Wolves are awaiting a work permit before new signing Willian Jose can link up with the squad.

The Brazilian striker has joined on loan from Real Sociedad until the end of the season but also needs a negative coronavirus test before he can travel to England.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo remains without Marcal (groin), Jonny (knee), Morgan Gibbs-White (coronavirus) and Raul Jimenez (fractured skull), but hopes Jonny will be back in two weeks.

Jones Knows' prediction

Wolves can't catch a break. This fixture will have looked a lot more appealing to Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning than it does now. Instead of travelling to a confidence-drained, stuttering Chelsea side that looked under-motivated with Frank Lampard in charge, it's now a completely different scenario. Chelsea, you'd assume, will now be fully charged to impress their new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Timo Werner could hardly trap or pass the ball properly against Luton. Wolves will get to see the probable transformation into Diego Maradona up close on Wednesday night.

A change of boss in the dugout is always a difficult one to analyse from a betting view in the immediate aftermath. Tuchel is famed for his aggressive and tactically astute style but working on assumptions without using evidence is not a path to profit. I'll be sitting back and watching with interest to see what Tuchel does with an undoubtedly richly talented, yet out of form, squad of players.

What we do know is that Wolves are in toothless mood in the final third. Recording just one shot on target against Chorley from the sixth tier of the English football pyramid in the FA Cup took pragmatic football to another level. A Chelsea win to nil makes sense, but it's predicted with absolutely no confidence whatsoever.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

