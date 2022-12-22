Chelsea Women 3-0 PSG Women: Lauren James double helps Blues ease to top of Women's Champions League group

Lauren James' second-half double helped Chelsea ease past PSG in their final Champions League group game, winning 3-0 to secure top spot in Group A.

Emma Hayes refused to be drawn on the permutations of Thursday's game, with a draw or defeat by one goal still enough for them to go through as group winners.

And she kept her word of aiming for an all-out win. Despite a strong opening 20 minutes from PSG, Chelsea dominated the remainder of the game and ultimately cruised to victory in front of 10,129 fans at Stamford Bridge.

Sam Kerr (42) powered Chelsea ahead just before the break, before James scored (55) her first Champions League goal after the Blues capitalised on an error from PSG goalkeeper Sarah Bouaddi.

Like the buses on the Fulham Road, James' second European goal was not far behind (62) as she slotted home after a fine Chelsea move.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

It sees the Blues win Group A with 16 points from six games, only dropping points against Real Madrid at the start of December. PSG go through to the quarter-finals as runners-up with 10 points.

How Chelsea eased to victory against PSG

Image: Lauren James and Sam Kerr scored the goals for Chelsea on Thursday evening

PSG almost scored a stunning opening goal as they began well in west London. Zecira Musovic was caught off-guard as a poor Chelsea pass saw Kadidiatou Diani with the ball at her feet. She tried her luck from 40 yards, seeing Musovic scrambling, but the effort pinged off the top of the crossbar.

But Chelsea soon began to find their feet at Stamford Bridge, racking up a number of chances. In the 20th minute, Erin Cuthbert's pass found the run of Fran Kirby down the left. The forward then swung a great ball into the area, but James lashed her effort wide at the back post.

Chelsea team news Chelsea made four changes from their 4-0 win against Vllaznia on Friday. Eve Perisset, Aniek Nouwen, Jessie Fleming and Jelena Cankovic - who assisted twice last week - all dropped to the bench.

Millie Bright, Magdalena Eriksson, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James came back into the team.

The England international then twice tested Bouaddi. The first saw the goalkeeper push away a fine effort from James after she cut into the area from the right flank with some delightful footwork. Then, some superb link-up play from Cuthbert and James saw the PSG stopper push the latter's shot wide with an outstretched hand.

Chelsea finally made their pressure count just before half-time. Sakina Karchaoui let a loose ball pass her by, allowing Kerr to collect and drive goalwards. She easily turned past Elisa De Almeida just inside the area before unleashing a thunderous strike to see the hosts ahead.

Image: Sam Kerr fires home Chelsea's first goal of the evening

Two goals not long after half-time made sure of Chelsea's top spot in Group A. Bouaddi had already got away with some poor play from the back, but she did not find the same reprieve a second time. Her lackadaisical backpass was poked to the top of the area by James, finding Kirby. She then played in Kerr down the left, with the Australian's squared pass turned home by the awaiting James.

The 21-year-old added her second of the evening just after the hour. It was a sublime team goal as Guro Reiten's superb pass picked out Kirby down the left of the area. She then cut the ball back for James incoming into the area, with the Blues forward easily sweeping home past Bouaddi.

Image: Bethany England missed a late chance to score a fourth Chelsea goal

There were a few snapshots from PSG in the remainder of the game, but little to trouble Chelsea. Hayes' side should have added a fourth late on as Bethany England fired just wide of the far post. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Kirby linked up well, but the England forward could not tuck it home.

But it was still a devastating final group game from Chelsea as they await the quarter-final draw on Friday February 10.

What's next?

Chelsea will now take a three-and-a-half-week break and return to action on Sunday January 15 when they take on Arsenal in the WSL, live on Sky Sports.