Club Brugge 1-3 Aston Villa: Marco Asensio penalty helps visitors to lead in Champions League last-16 first leg

A late capitulation from Club Brugge helped Aston Villa to a 3-1 win in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie, taking the advantage into the return fixture next Wednesday.

The Belgians looked comfortable for much of the game but only had themselves to blame for conceding two late goals against a below-par Aston Villa. The first saw Brandon Mechele slice Morgan Rogers' cross into his own net (82).

Five minutes later, a lazy challenge from Christos Tzolis fouled Matty Cash inside the box, handing Villa a stonewall penalty. Thee-time Champions League winner Marco Asensio scored from the spot, now netting three goals in his last two Aston Villa outings.

Brugge had done well to come back from an early Villa opener. Leon Bailey produced a fine volley inside three minutes to put the visitors ahead in a dream start.

But the hosts hit back nine minutes later with a similarly well-taken goal by Maxim De Cuyper. He side-footed home from Tzolis' cutback, with a ball over the top catching Villa out.

Team news headlines Aston Villa made four changes from their win in the FA Cup. Andres Garcia, Lamare Bogarde, Ian Maasten and Marco Asensio - who scored twice last time out - dropped out.

Axel Disasi, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne and Morgan Rogers came into the XI.

Marcus Rashford also started in his first Champions League game since his red card for Manchester United against Copenhagen in November 2023.

Brugge continued to have the better of the chances as the goals bookended the game, and will also be disappointed to not see the game out earlier.

In the pick of the opportunities, Chemsdine Talbi forced a fine save from Emiliano Martinez in the first half, while Hans Vanaken - who scored the only goal of the game in Brugge's league phase win against Aston Villa in November - and Tzolis went close after the break.

But Villa stood their ground and were the benefactors of Brugge's misfortune. They will be hoping for a better showing in the second leg at Villa Park in eight days' time.

Game over for PSV? In Champions League history, there have been 53 occasions of a team winning the first leg of a knockout tie away from home by 2+ goals, with only one being eliminated (Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United in 2018/19).

Emery warns: We're not in last-eight yet

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery: "We are not in the quarter-final.

"There's still 90 minutes to play, we're ready in case we need extra-time and penalties because I know how difficult it is in each match and how we can change one match in 90 minutes.

"The players, I'm sure they have experiences before as well with matches like that and we have to respect the opponent always.

"They won against Atalanta 3-1 and they compete very well. We need to watch the match again with the players to understand the difficulties we can face against teams in Europe.

"I am happy but calm."

Villa's slice of luck puts them in pole position

Image: Club Brugge face an uphill climb at Villa Park next Wednesday

Analysis from Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

"Aston Villa were far from their best in Belgium. Unai Emery's side have struggled on the road of late, winless in their last four away from Villa Park heading into Tuesday's game.

"But football is a funny game. Those that win when they're not at their best have the spark of something special.

"All of the components from Villa's side were there - Emery is a European knockout specialist. January arrivals like Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have winner's medals from European competitions.

"But their biggest advantage was not even down to them. Villa were aided by Club Brugge making a rod for their own backs. The Belgians will be scratching their heads as to how they did not at least draw this one.

"The simple fact is sloppy mistakes cost them and they now have a lot to do in the Midlands next week. Villa, while they might be disappointed with the performance, will not mind about the result. Sometimes, luck is all you need.

"One thing is for sure - the atmosphere will be electric as Aston Villa look to book their quarter-final spot. And they are in pole position to do it."

Player ratings Club Brugge: Mignolet (6), Sabbe (6), Ordonez (6), Mechele (6), De Cuyper (7), Nwadike (6), Jashari (7), Talbi (7), Vanaken (6), Tzolis (7), Jutgla (6).



Subs: Vetlesen (n/a), Nilsson (n/a), Skoras (n/a), Siquet (n/a).



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Disasi (6), Konsa (6), Mings (7), Digne (6), McGinn (6), Tielemans (7), Bailey (6), Rogers (7), Rashford (6), Watkins (6).



Subs: Kamara (6), Ramsey (6), Asensio (7), Cash (7), Bogarde (n/a).

The story of the match in stats

Opta stats: Asensio's double figures from the bench