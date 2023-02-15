52' Foul by Chiquinho (Benfica).

52' Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

51' Goal! Club Brugge 0, Benfica 1. João Mário (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

49' Penalty Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos draws a foul in the penalty area.

49' Penalty conceded by Jack Hendry (Club Brugge) after a foul in the penalty area.

46' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a set piece situation.

46' João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

46' Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).

Second Half begins Club Brugge 0, Benfica 0.

45'+1' First Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Benfica 0.

45' Offside, Club Brugge. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Denis Odoi is caught offside.

43' Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

43' Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

43' Noa Lang (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

42' Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

42' Foul by Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge).

42' Offside, Club Brugge. Denis Odoi tries a through ball, but Kamal Sowah is caught offside.

37' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.

35' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chiquinho with a cross following a corner.

34' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

34' Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Bah.

32' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

31' Delay in match because of an injury Denis Odoi (Club Brugge).

31' Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário.

30' Rafa (Benfica) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by João Mário with a through ball following a set piece situation.

29' Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

29' Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

29' Foul by Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge).

26' Attempt missed. António Silva (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi with a headed pass following a corner.

26' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jack Hendry.

24' Attempt missed. Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafa.

16' Offside, Club Brugge. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Bjorn Meijer is caught offside.

14' Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Fredrik Aursnes.

13' Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13' Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).

11' Attempt missed. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Raphael Onyedika.

10' Foul by António Silva (Benfica).

10' Noa Lang (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

9' Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

8' Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Foul by Denis Odoi (Club Brugge).

7' Offside, Club Brugge. Raphael Onyedika tries a through ball, but Jack Hendry is caught offside.

6' Foul by Florentino (Benfica).

6' Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5' Attempt saved. Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer.

4' Foul by Alexander Bah (Benfica).

4' Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

3' Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi with a headed pass.

3' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Kamal Sowah.

First Half begins.