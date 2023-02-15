 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Club Brugge vs Benfica. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Jan Breydel.

Club Brugge 0

    Benfica 1

    • J Mario (51st minute pen)

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chiquinho (Benfica).

    free_kick_won icon

    Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Club Brugge 0, Benfica 1. João Mário (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

    penalty_won icon

    Penalty Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos draws a foul in the penalty area.

    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Jack Hendry (Club Brugge) after a foul in the penalty area.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a set piece situation.

    free_kick_won icon

    João Mário (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Club Brugge 0, Benfica 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Club Brugge 0, Benfica 0.

    offside icon

    Offside, Club Brugge. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Denis Odoi is caught offside.

    yellow_card icon

    Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

    free_kick_won icon

    Noa Lang (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge).

    offside icon

    Offside, Club Brugge. Denis Odoi tries a through ball, but Kamal Sowah is caught offside.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chiquinho with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Simon Mignolet.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexander Bah.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Denis Odoi (Club Brugge).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Chiquinho (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Mário.

    post icon

    Rafa (Benfica) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by João Mário with a through ball following a set piece situation.

    yellow_card icon

    Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. António Silva (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi with a headed pass following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Jack Hendry.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafa.

    offside icon

    Offside, Club Brugge. Noa Lang tries a through ball, but Bjorn Meijer is caught offside.

    corner icon

    Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Fredrik Aursnes.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Clinton Mata (Club Brugge).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Noa Lang (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Raphael Onyedika.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by António Silva (Benfica).

    free_kick_won icon

    Noa Lang (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    yellow_card icon

    Denis Odoi (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Chiquinho (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Denis Odoi (Club Brugge).

    offside icon

    Offside, Club Brugge. Raphael Onyedika tries a through ball, but Jack Hendry is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Florentino (Benfica).

    free_kick_won icon

    Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bjorn Meijer.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Alexander Bah (Benfica).

    free_kick_won icon

    Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi with a headed pass.

    corner icon

    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Kamal Sowah.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.